Xbox Series X pre-orders open today – here's how to secure your console

If you're an Xbox fan, then you already know that today's the big day: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders are going live.

We first laid eyes on the Xbox Series X at last year's Game Awards, although the more affordable and slightly less powerful Xbox Series S was unveiled just a couple of weeks ago.

Both consoles are launching globally on November 10, with the Xbox Series X priced at $499 / £449 / €499 / AU$749 and the Xbox Series S coming in at $299 / £250 / €249 / AU$499.

That's in stark contrast to the PS5's cheaper console – the PS5 Digital Edition – which sports a price tag of $399 / £349 / €399. AU$599.95, while the full fat edition costs the same as the Xbox Series X's $499 / £449 / €499. AU$749.95.

If you don't have a 4K TV or aren't all that fussed about 4K in general, opting for the cheaper Xbox Series S will make a lot of sense; it has a smaller footprint, smaller price tag, and with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll have a library of thousands of games ready to play at launch.

Our Xbox Series X pre-order hub has everything you need to place your pre-order for the console of your choice, with all of the best deals from the most competitive retailers in your region.

Hopefully, Xbox Series X pre-orders won't be plagued with the same issues as the PS5's, with stores selling out online, scalpers bumping up the price on eBay, and customers being notified that their orders have been rejected, or will be delivered after launch day.

To be in with a chance of securing your Xbox of choice, be ready to go at 8am PT (8am BST / 8am AEST).

