Xbox Series X makes PS5 its minion with this Borderlands 3 Claptrap edition

2K Games has teamed up with a well-known console concept creator to bring Xbox Series X fans a special edition console kitted out to look like everyone's favorite robot: Claptrap.

The collaboration is limited to just the one console unfortunately, but it's up for grabs in a competition that kicks off next week, and here's what you need to know to be in with a chance of winning.

ITS TIME FOR THE SHOW enjoy and please say thank you to everyone at @2K_UK #2k #2kCommunity #Xboxpope AND YES ITS THE ONLY ONE IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/n2OeKwEUL4November 5, 2020

Xbox Pope is known for his concept creations that are usually centred around the Xbox Series X – like the awesome Halo edition we saw a couple of weeks ago. The team up with 2K sees his work come to life on a real console: the Borderlands 3 Xbox Series X Claptrap Edition.

The Xbox Series X looks just like Claptrap – if he was a cubiod rather than a trapezoid; he's clearly put on a few pounds on his bottom half. The aesthetic carries over to the controller, ensuring fans have a matching set that will take pride of place in their living room.

The console is the grand prize in a competition that 2K UK hasn't fully fleshed out yet, but fans are being asked to "get creative" to win the one-of-a-kind Xbox. The contest starts on Monday, November 9, and Xbox Pope will be the guest judge suggesting it centres around re-skinning the Xbox Series X.

While we wait for 2K to give is the finer details, you can check out our Xbox Series X review to get the nitty gritty details about what the next-gen hardware is capable of.