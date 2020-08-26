Xbox One X gets wild new range of Wonder Woman 1984-inspired consoles

We're just a few months out from the Xbox Series X debut this November and all eyes are on the standoff between Microsoft's console and Sony's PS5 to see who'll blink first and reveal the details we're desperate for – namely the price of the hardware, and dates for pre-orders and sale.

But we've been distracted from the next-gen showdown for a moment thanks to Microsoft pulling a delightfully gaudy bauble out of its bag of tricks in the form of these Wonder Woman 1984-inspired Xbox One X consoles.

Unveiled over on the Xbox Wire blog, there are three wild and wonderful Xbox One X consoles up for grabs, created in collaboration with Warner Bros., each capturing a particular facet of the upcoming film.

First up is the Wonder Woman Golden Armor Xbox One X Console; hand-made with 24K gold leaves, it's emblazoned with a golden eagle crest and 3D printed Wonder Woman logo. This Xbox One X console will be auctioned off to raise funds for Together for Her – an initiative that supports women and girls around the world who have been victims of domestic violence during the pandemic.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Next up is the Xbox One X console that most captures the 80s vibe with its vibrant and varied colourway; wrap your lasso around Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth Xbox One X Console. A braided lasso sits atop the bright orange body, and the controller is to-die-for.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

This console is up for grabs via Twitter. All you have to do is retweet the Xbox sweepstakes tweet between now and September 17 to be in with a chance of winning.

RT this post for a chance to win a custom Xbox One X display inspired by WONDER WOMAN 1984, coming to theaters. Experience the wonder. #WW1984Xbox #WW84 #SweepstakesOpen in XBL Countries, 18+. Ends 9/17/20. Rules: https://t.co/l8pzghsCN0 pic.twitter.com/CcEEIy8G9jAugust 25, 2020

The third and final console is unabashedly bodacious, kitted out in snakeskin, spikes, and fur. The Barbara Minerva Xbox One X Console takes its inspiration from Wonder Woman's nemesis and screams 80s punk, while the leopard print controller adds a touch of panache.

(Image credit: Microsoft )

There's no word how or if fans can get their paws on this console, but unless you give it a shave before using it, that thing looks like it could take being smoking hot to a literal level.

This is an apt swansong for the hardware, with Microsoft announcing that it'll be discontinuing the Xbox One X along with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, meaning that gamers will be forced to pick up the Xbox Series X for 4K gaming, or the Xbox Series S if they want to enjoy digital-only gaming.

If you're preparing for the coming of the next-gen consoles, make sure you've got the right TV for the job with T3's round-up of the best gaming TVs.