World's first electric hypercar set for March unveiling

Croatian automobile manufacturer Rimac will unveil one of its eight planned all-electric hypercar prototypes at the Geneva Motor Show next month. First announced a whole five year ago, the Concept_One will set you back a cool million dollars.

Pricey it definitely is, but Rimac is confident its designed the perfect hypercar for the electric market. For a start, it's had a brand new powertrain designed to distribute its weight evenly, has motors built into each wheel (for more power and control) and all the luxurious mod cons you'd expect inside the cabin itself. 'How fast will it be?', we hear you ask. According to Rimac, the Concept_One will have a top speed 220 mph and can get from 0 to 62 mph in a cool 2.6 seconds, which (if true) is quite impressive for an electric car.

In the half decade since its announcement, the Concept_One is no longer the only speedy, deluxe car planned for commercial release. In the last 12 months we've seen Tesla tout their Model R hypercar, Faraday's 1,000gmp Future and most recently the Dendrobium from Singapore manufacturer Vanda Electric. Of course, with that million dollar price tag it's certainly going to be more of a trophy purchase, but it's still intriguing to see if the all-electric format can really sustain the horsepower and drive of a regular petrol hypercar.

Via: Rimac

