Mini John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 first drive

The Mini Countryman brings that classic Mini style to what is best described as a family SUV and manages to balance fun and practicality in the process. Now in its third generation, the latest Countryman echoes the same ‘charismatic simplicity’ design as features in the new Mini Cooper.

There are three variations of the new Countryman, a base level C, a sport S All4 model and the top-spec John Cooper Works model. There are also two electric models – the E and SE All4 – coming soon. Ahead of the electric offerings, I got a chance to drive the new petrol line-up and spent time in both the standard C and the John Cooper Works model.

It’s the JCW model that’s the most interesting here, as despite being very much a family SUV, it features a four-cylinder turbocharged 2-litre engine, giving you 296hp and a 0-62mph of 5.6 seconds.

(Image credit: BMW)

Price and availability

Prices for the new Countryman start from £29,335 for the Classic C base model, or £34,725 for the S ALL4 model. The John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 Sport starts from £41,520. The electric models will start from £42,080. All are available to order now, with delivery of petrol models now underway and electric starting in the next few months.

The JCW model I tested, with the level 3 pack, including 20-inch JCW alloys, active drive seat and adaptive LED headlights costs £46,720.

(Image credit: BMW)

Design and features

This third-generation model is taller (by 6cm) and longer (13cm) than the previous Countryman, embracing its size and offering more space for passengers and luggage. It’s a proper five-seater, with a 450-litre boot – or 1530 litres with the back seats down.

On the exterior, there is a new octagonal grill and headlights. The chrome has been replaced with painted silver and there’s a stylish C-pillar that’s colour-matched to the body. Those iconic Union Jack rear lights are now made up of small LEDs and can be swapped for two alternative designs at the touch of a button.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The JCW edition adds larger front vents, JCW badging, a Chili Red paint option, with either matching or a black roof and mirror caps, plus special 19-inch or 20-inch alloy options. You can also stick to the less in-your-face white, grey, green and black paintwork if you wish.

Inside, the Countryman has a fresh new design. Like the Cooper, it’s clean and simple – following that classic Mini styling. Accept this single circular dial in the centre is a 24-inch OLED touchscreen display, featuring the very latest Mini OS9 platform. My only slight gripe is that the fake key, which replaces a more common start/stop button, feels a little cheesy. It’s part of the wider retro feel though, so it’s easy to forgive.

For the JCW model, there’s a special red and black version of the knitted trim around the dash and the door. On the Standard edition, this is grey and blue, while the Exclusive trim option goes for a blue and orange that works surprisingly well.

Mini has simplified the options packages for all of its new models, with just three choices. Level 1 includes LED adaptive headlights, active cruise control and the head-up display among others, and comes as standard on the S and JCW models. Levels 2 and 3 add new alloys, more advanced driving and comfort features to the car.

(Image credit: Future)

The tech

The new Countryman relies almost exclusively on the 24-inch touchscreen for all operations and thankfully, it’s a very capable system. Essential functions like speed, range and climate control remain on the screen at all times, while the centre section changes depending on function. This can show mapping, vehicle functions or even movies and gaming (when parked).

The experience mode switch below the screen allows you to change the theme of the display, as well as some of the vehicle characteristics. For instance, the Classic mode, gives a traditional Mini speedometer as well as original Mini engine noises synthesised inside the car. The Go Kart mode puts the car into Sport mode and gives a loud Woo Hoo, while the Relax mode, gives a calmer display, closing the roof blind and engaging the massage function for the driver seat.

The Countryman has one extra experience mode, which doesn’t feature on the Mini Cooper, called Trail mode. This is a sort of off-road mode, and features a gyroscopic compass, so you can see the incline, decline or camber on the vehicle.

(Image credit: Future)

Rather than a separate driver display on the countryman, there is a form of head-up display. This is actually projected on a small glass screen on the dash, rather than on the windscreen itself. The advantage of this is that the display is brighter than you’d expect from a head-up display and appears really clear, even with polarised glasses on (something that often scuppers head-up projections.

The downside of this separate projection screen is that the field of view is rather limited. Move your head too far to the left or right and the display isn’t visible. This is also the case with regular head-up display units, but this feels much more limited. The positioning of the display is also lower – being closer to where you would look for a driver speedo, rather than in the driver's line of sight.

The new Mini OS leans heavily on its voice assistant to make accessing some of its features – to save you having to scroll through the screen’s menus. This has been given an avatar in the form of Spike, the cartoon bulldog. Like that on the BMW models, this is simple to use, though it couldn’t find a few of the functions I asked for the first time, so might take a little getting used to.

(Image credit: BMW)

Drive and performance

While the standard Countryman feels all of its larger SUV size, the John Cooper Works Edition is extremely pokey, especially in those mid gears. That engine sounds great and gives you plenty of power. For those moments when you need a little extra, there’s even a boost function on the right paddle behind the steering wheel, which gives you 10 seconds of Sport mode, while a countdown timer appears on the display.

The new Countryman is a decent-sized car, with plenty of room for passengers, but that’s really easy to forget in the JCW edition, as it behaves like a much smaller car. This car handles nicely, whether on country roads or on motorways. The steering is responsive and the suspension solid, making it a fun drive, if not quite as fun as the smaller Minis.

(Image credit: BMW)

Should I buy a Mini Countryman?

If you’re in the market for a small to mid-sized SUV, a Mini Countryman might not have been your first choice. However, it’s an option that I’d highly recommend considering. While it might not drive like a Mini Cooper, you do get that incredible new Mini styling on a car that can comfortably fit four people, and all their luggage. Arguably a better option than even the BMW X1, and cheaper too.

When it comes to the John Cooper Works model, this is an incredibly well-specced car, that gives you looks of power and superb handling. What’s nice too is that you can opt for the loud paintwork, or tone it down to something a little more serene, making it very much a wolf in sheep's clothing.

The new Countryman definitely embodies that fun Mini spirit inside and out. That spirit might not be to everyone’s taste – it certainly has a younger vibe – but it’s been delivered really nicely and makes both the interior and exterior design really stand out from the crowd.