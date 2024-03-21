BMW's next-gen electric SUV is must-see concept with amazing on-board tech

BMW’s Vision series of prototypes have produced some radical new looks in recent years, from the i Vision Dee with its E Ink paintwork to the retro-styled Vision Neue Klasse with its minimalist interior and forward-thinking tech. But with the first of the so-called Neue Klasse or next-generation production cars expected by the end of the year, BMW has released a new, more focused Vision model.

The Vision Neue Klasse X is designed to represent BMW’s vision for its SUV models, which encompasses all X-range models. With this including the likes of the iX M60 and iX2, the design is already looking modern – but this all-new Vision design takes it another step further.

Described as the book-end to the Vision project, the Neue Klasse X incorporates and expands on many of the features we've seen in previous Vision models, but adapted for this bigger SUV stance. The exterior is cleaner while the interior is pared back further with more of a homely feel. However, it does see the return of a rather divisive element...

(Image credit: BMW)

Kidney grille

That unmistakable BMW kidney grille has grown in recent years, especially for the company's electric vehicles. At times, such as on the iX and i7, this has been stretched so tall that it almost dominates the front of the car and certainly became the focus of much conversation – and rarely were opinions moderate.

Previous Vision concept cars had seen a return to a thinner grille, like older BMW models, but with all chrome replaced by light. For the SUV though, a vertical centre section returns, rather than stretching across the whole front.

The look is closer to a large pair of nostrils on the front of the Neue Klasse X, while the headlights extend in a thinner band across the rest of the vehicle’s front. It’s certainly striking and is likely to earn both fans and sceptics.

(Image credit: BMW)

At the rear, the car is noticeably cleaner, with its rear lights stretching almost the width of the back, just stopping short of the BMW badge – which, as on the front, is embossed in the metal. Perhaps continuing the face-like analogy, akin to a pair of red eyebrows.

BMW has opted once again for cameras in place of wing mirrors, giving the car not only a cleaner silhouette but also a saving in drag coefficient. This tech-friendly feature will mean screens inside the car (though where exactly isn’t clear yet) and some extra miles of range from the battery.

We see a touch of the iX2's style with the Vision Neue Klasse X's bonnet, slightly squared-off wheel arches to give that SUV stance, and deep windows to let in lots of light. There’s also a panoramic roof here, guaranteeing the cabin will remain bright and airy.

(Image credit: BMW)

Panoramic vision and soft furnishings

Inside the Vision Neue Klasse X is very similar to the saloon Neue Klasse model. This time finished with a burnt orange and white colour combination, all the surfaces look heavily textured, and the back seats appear closer to a designer sofa.

Perhaps the most interesting part, however, is the ultra-modern dashboard on the Neue Klasse X. This features a minimalist design and focuses heavily on the use of what BMW calls Panoramic Vision. This is a strip that runs across the bottom of the windscreen with a variety of functions. Unlike a head-up display (HUD), this Panoramic Vision can be viewed by anyone in the car. Controlled from the right switch on the steering wheel, different apps and functions can be easily moved between the main display screen and the Panoramic Vision display.

Directly in front of the driver, there will be a pared-back 3D HUD too, providing only the essential information when your eyes are on the road. Features including navigation and media choice are more likely to be part of Panoramic Vision.

(Image credit: BMW)

Talking of the centre screen, this appears in a slightly leaning rectangle mounted flat onto the dash, so to be easily viewable by both driver and passengers – including those in the back. This will also incorporate the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant to provide a more human level of voice interaction.

While most of the controls here are limited to the screen or the multi-function buttons on the steering wheel, BMW has expressed the need to keep some things manual. According to BMW’s design director, Adrian van Hooydonk, “indicators and the drive control will remain as stick controls.”

More cryptically, a new Hypersonx wheel is a new digital function in the Neue Klasse X that can generate sound in real-time and can be adjusted with the tap of a finger. It’s not clear if this is a similar idea to the Sound Drive created by Will.i.am for Mercedes or the Hans Zimmer-composed IconicSounds Electric found recent BMW models – but it sounds equally as innovative.

(Image credit: BMW)

The (not so distant) future of BMW

The Vision Neue Klasse X, like those before it, is still a prototype and doesn’t have the restrictions of safety requirements and manufacturing processes. However, it seems that it's pretty close. “These cars are roughly 90% of what is likely to be released,” says van Hooydonk.

It would also make sense that an X-series model would be the first to adopt the next-generation platform for BMW. So, we could see a new BMW iX or perhaps something closer to the X6 or X7 in size by the end of the year. We won’t have long to wait to find out.