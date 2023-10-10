BMW iX2 full-electric sports activity coupé joins the range

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The BMW X2 second generation brings the sports activity coupé right up to date, with the most advanced iDrive features and stunning new styling. Best of all though, it introduces an all-electric version in the form of the iX2, which fills an important gap in the electric vehicle line up for BMW.

While the BMW iX1 and iX3 are fully fledged electric SUVs, the iX2 has the sportier coupé rear that defines the crossover models. The ICE powered X models have a number of coupés in their ranks, including the X6, X4 and the original X2, so it's nice to see this style finally getting an EV edition.

The electric iX2 offers up a 313hp and a 5.6-second 0-62mph acceleration, plus a range of 266 miles. Inside it has the latest iDrive and Operating system 9 that we've seen on vehicles like the BMW i5 and ultra-luxury BMW i7.

(Image credit: BMW)

The exterior of the X2 looks smoother and less angular than the first generation, with a longer back-end that's closer to the X4. The grill is slightly larger – though not massive – and the new adaptive LED headlights encompass an arrow shape and include both daylight running lights and indictor lights within the clear enclosure.

Inside the car there's hints of that ultra-modern BMW iX design here. The long curved display combines a 10.7-inch and a 10.25-inch screen for the driver info and central display. This central display also opens up the possiblilty of in-car gaming and streaming, like in the i5.

The iX2 xDrive 30 features dual electric motors for all-wheel drive power, and uses a modest 64.8kWh battery. Charging is up to 130kW DC and 11kW AC, with 22kW AC available as an option for faster home charging.

In terms of price, the BMW iX2 will start from £56,540, while the regular X2 starts from £39,365. That's similar money to the Audi Q4 e-tron or likely similar to the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQA.