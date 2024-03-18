Audi Q6 e-tron brings a radical new infotainment system and smart lighting

As mid-sized SUV models go, the Audi Q6 e-tron is a good-looking car. The familiar e-tron grill is combined with a short front end and angular fins running down the car's sides and over the doors, leading to an equally short rear. I got an exclusive look at the EV in Germany ahead of its launch.

The model sits neatly between the Q4 e-tron and the Q8 e-tron, making it the fourth major electric vehicle in Audi’s lineup. It uses the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), a new dedicated electric platform which has been designed in partnership with Porsche. The PPE will also be used for the new Porsche Macan EV and the upcoming Audi A6 e-tron.

For this model, the platform features a 140kW electric motor on the front axle and a 280kW motor on the rear, though different arrangements will be available on the PPE. These motors use a dry sump lubrication making them around 10db quieter than first-generation models and one of the most efficient in the market.

On the Q6 e-tron, this combination gives you a 0-62 mph of 5.9 seconds, while the sportier SQ6 will deliver a 4.3-second time – though a shorter 372 miles (598km) range due to the tyres.

Powering the car is a 100kWh battery which can deliver a range of up to 388 miles (625km). This runs on 800V architecture, allowing fast DC charging at up to 270kW, for 10-80% in as little as 21 minutes. It also has a system to deal with 400V chargers, allowing the battery to split into two parts and charge in parallel at up to 135kW. An entry-level model with rear-wheel drive and a smaller 83kWh battery, along with a longer-range rear-wheel drive model with a 100kWh battery, are expected at a later date.

(Image credit: Audi)

Smart lights

One feature that stands out on the Audi Q6 e-tron is the lights. At the front, the headlights sit below the daytime running LEDs. These LEDs are divided into 61 segments per headlight, allowing them to display one of six preset patterns for regular use and animate for some vehicle functions.

The rear lights form a strip across the whole width of the car and comprise 360 segments over six OLED panels. These can also be adjusted to one of six presets, including a dynamic setting with constant motion in some of the lights. The complexity of the rear OLEDs also means that they can be used to display information for other drivers and road users. A hazard symbol is displayed within the lights when the car detects an incident ahead and another symbol shows while the car is performing an auto parking manoeuvre.

(Image credit: Audi)

Digital Stage

Inside the car, the Q6 e-tron offers a completely redesigned dash, with a new Digital Stage curved panoramic screen. This is made up of an 11.9-inch cockpit display for vehicle dynamics and a 14.5-inch touch display for navigation, media and other functions. Additionally, there’s a 10.9-inch display that sits separately in front of the passenger, providing them with the ability to control navigation, media or access a range of apps.

The OS is Android Automotive-based, giving access to a wide range of third-party apps, including the Vivaldi browser, YouTube, Zoom and Webex video conferencing, a karaoke app, video, and games. You can also connect your phone wirelessly to use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

There’s also a new head-up display with a wider 88-degree view. This uses DLP projection technology to display a range of vehicle dynamics and AR navigation into your vision, 13 metres ahead. There are also a couple of games in the OS that use the head-up display when parked, allowing you to either navigate a spaceship through a series of tunnels or a bat and ball game, using the paddles on the steering wheel and the accelerator pedal.

For sound, there’s the option of the Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system, with 830W of power and 20 speakers. These include headrest speakers to allow the driver to listen to audio from phone calls or navigation without disturbing the passengers.

The interaction light runs across the top of the dash and uses a total of 84 LEDs to display a range of colours and alerts. The colour changes both on the interaction light and the ambient lights around the dash to match the driving mode, however, the light strip can provide more functions. When charging the light turns green and progresses across the dash as the battery fills – this can also be seen outside of the car for ease. Hazard and indicator lights can be shown, as can welcome, lock, unlock and ready-to-drive animations.

(Image credit: Audi)

The experience

The design of the Q6 e-tron feels classically Audi in its DNA, and so will please those who already buy into the brand. The solid grill and smart LED lights give a more futuristic look which it successfully pulls off. The only thing I’m not sure about are the muscular fins that stretch over the door, which somehow distract from the overall appeal of the car, though I’m sure helps with its aerodynamics.

Inside the new digital stage is a huge step forward, and brings the operating system and user experience bang up to date. The combination of voice assistant and customisable screens means that you can quickly access the functions you need, and the improved head-up display allows you to keep your eyes on the road at all times.

The Audi Q6 e-tron is priced from £68,975 (on the road) when it goes on sale this August. The Audi SQ6 e-tron will start from £92,950.