Aston Martin DBX gets a massive tech and audio update

The Aston Martin DBX707 is, for all intents and purposes, an SUV. However, it’s also an Aston Martin and, because of that, it doesn’t behave as you might expect, making it a popular choice for those wanting a larger car without sacrificing performance.

Now though, the DBX has had an upgrade, making it not only better to drive but also providing the very latest technology inside, along with stunning audio and some rather wild colour options.

I got a sneak peek of the new model ahead of its release at Aston Martin’s rather fancy VIP building, where customers can book appointments to customise their new Aston, from the DBX up to the limited edition Valour.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

The new DBX707

At first glance from the outside, very little has changed on the DBX. Eagle-eyed fans will notice the new logo, wing mirrors which are smaller but borderless, flush door handles, a more prominent wing profile and a new 23-inch alloy option in all-black. However, it’s inside the car where the changes really show.

The dash has been made to appear smaller, by separating the centre console and adding new visual cues to break up the design. There’s a new larger 12.3-inch driver instrument display, like the one in the Vantage, and a new 10.25-inch centre touch screen. That centre console also has storage and a charging mat for your phone.

The entertainment system features not only connected car features for use with the Aston Martin app, but also wireless connection to the most advanced Apple CarPlay integration of any modern car. This provides CarPlay information, such as mapping, on the driver's display as well on the central display. Aston Martin is the only company that offers this additional feature to date. Android Auto requires a wired connection.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Equally exciting is the new audio on the DBX. This now comes with the option to upgrade from the 14-speaker Aston Martin premium audio to a Bowers & Wilkins 23-speaker system, like the one on the Vantage and DB12. This is one of the best-sounding car audio systems on the planet, so certainly a real treat here.

This latest DBX707 is powered by the same 4-litre V8 with 707 mechanical horsepower (there’s no longer a standard 550ps DBX V8 model), which gives you a 3.3-second 0-62mph and a top speed of 193mph. Steering has been recalibrated to make it lighter in GT mode, but hardens with speed, and the exhaust system has been updated to give more feedback inside the car, ramping up quicker as you build those revs.

(Image credit: Future)

Aston's custom suite

In addition to the standard paint colours, the DBX707 now comes in five new colours including three new shades of green, a yellow and a black but it was the bold Synapse Orange (already available) that really stood out on the models I saw. That striking tone can be carried through to the inside for the dash, trim and seats, which is nicer than it sounds.

Customisation is key for Aston Martin, with many of its customers wanting to make their model individual. The configurator on the website allows you to try all of these options on a virtual car but you can also book in to go through the process at Aston’s headquarters in Gaydon UK, or in its Q New York studio space in Manhattan, USA.

Inside a dedicated pod, clients can view an enhanced version of the configurator, showing the car at full size and lifelike resolution, thanks to the 6K LED screen that covers the entire 10-metre wall – and the one in New York is even bigger. As well as the digital versions, the rooms offer physical paint samples on mini plastic moulds of the car as well as real samples of fabrics and details, down to gear knobs and brake callipers.

Of course, this level of customisation comes at a cost, with prices veering hugely from the list price for those who want non-standard offerings. However, for those looking to drop hundreds of thousands on a car, getting it exactly how they want it is worth a little extra, and with so many options, the chances of their car being completely unique are extremely high – especially with limited edition models like the Valour.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Coming soon?

The new Aston Martin DBX707 goes into production in May 2024, with deliveries expected from Q3, though you can order and configure your model from today on the website or through a dealer. Prices are expected to start from around £210,000.

Aston’s first full EV is expected to be unveiled in 2025 and it would surprise me if the first model was a version of the DBX with an electric motor. Much like Maserati’s Grecale, the DBX would make an easy transition to electric before we saw the likes of the DB or Vantage models moving to battery power.