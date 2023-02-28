Woah! You'll never believe how fast this phone charges

The Realme GT3 has a mind-meltingly fast-charging feature that makes it the world's fastest phone to recharge

Realme GT3
(Image credit: Realme)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Another day at Mobile World Congress 2023, the jumbo-sized mobile phone conference, another mind-melting reveal. This time it's all about battery technology, which might sound like it's going to be yawnsome, but in this case it's not – and you'll never guess how fast this new Android phone can recharge!

I'm talking about the Realme GT3, which is the company's 2023 flagship handset, and comes complete with 240W fast-charging feature. To put that in perspective: from a dead battery to a full one it'll take just 9 minutes and 30 seconds to fully recharge. That's under 10 minutes!

I'm probably stating the obvious, but nothing else comes even close to that in the current best Android phones market, making this easily the world's fastest. I think it's a theme that Realme is really proud of, too, given that its 2022 Mobile World Congress conference was also all about the speediest-charging phone of that year too. 

Realme GT3

(Image credit: Realme)

In need of a quick top-up? The Realme GT3 will charge up by 20% in just 80 seconds. It'll manage 50% in 4 minutes. It's astoundingly quick. And the plug isn't any physically larger than its GT Neo 3 predecessor's. 

Getting a device to charge this quickly isn't easy though. As Realme states: the GT3 "has three maxed-out chipsets to charge at the same time" and that resulting heat is countered by a "liquid cooling system that covers 61.5% of the battery" to ensure things don't overheat. 

Safety is therefore certainly at the forefront of thinking here, with the Realme GT3 adopting a "fireproof design" and TÜV Rheinland certification for a "safe fast-charging system". It's the first time a product has been given that accolade over the 200W mark. 

Aside from the impressive charging, the Realme GT3 features a 6.74-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset powering things, and a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel main shooter. But that's all largely by the by, as it's fast-charging that grabs the headlines with this one. 

TOPICS
Phones
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest