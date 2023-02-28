Woah! You'll never believe how fast this phone charges

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Another day at Mobile World Congress 2023, the jumbo-sized mobile phone conference, another mind-melting reveal. This time it's all about battery technology, which might sound like it's going to be yawnsome, but in this case it's not – and you'll never guess how fast this new Android phone can recharge!

I'm talking about the Realme GT3, which is the company's 2023 flagship handset, and comes complete with 240W fast-charging feature. To put that in perspective: from a dead battery to a full one it'll take just 9 minutes and 30 seconds to fully recharge. That's under 10 minutes!

I'm probably stating the obvious, but nothing else comes even close to that in the current best Android phones market, making this easily the world's fastest. I think it's a theme that Realme is really proud of, too, given that its 2022 Mobile World Congress conference was also all about the speediest-charging phone of that year too.

(Image credit: Realme)

In need of a quick top-up? The Realme GT3 will charge up by 20% in just 80 seconds. It'll manage 50% in 4 minutes. It's astoundingly quick. And the plug isn't any physically larger than its GT Neo 3 predecessor's.

Getting a device to charge this quickly isn't easy though. As Realme states: the GT3 "has three maxed-out chipsets to charge at the same time" and that resulting heat is countered by a "liquid cooling system that covers 61.5% of the battery" to ensure things don't overheat.

Safety is therefore certainly at the forefront of thinking here, with the Realme GT3 adopting a "fireproof design" and TÜV Rheinland certification for a "safe fast-charging system". It's the first time a product has been given that accolade over the 200W mark.

Aside from the impressive charging, the Realme GT3 features a 6.74-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset powering things, and a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel main shooter. But that's all largely by the by, as it's fast-charging that grabs the headlines with this one.