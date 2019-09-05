Withings new smartwatch has a life-saving feature only found on Apple Watch

Withings hybrid smartwatches were already sought after thanks to their perfect blend of style and smart functionality. And today, after announcing that the Withings Move ECG will be available to buy in the EU after receiving CE marking for medical devices, they elevated the game even further.

The Withings Move ECG is the world’s first analogue watch to record an electrocardiogram (ECG) on-demand. Withings went the extra mile and combined medical grade heart monitoring technology with a stylish analogue watch design, coupled up with superior battery life that lasts for up to one year.

It takes 30 seconds to run an ECG test (Image credit: Withings)

Running an ECG test is dead simple. The Withings Move ECG includes three electrodes with two discreetly integrated inside the main body of the watch, and the third electrode in the stainless steel bezel. No need to attach any external devices, the test is all performed by the smartwatch.

The watch syncs automatically with the accompanying Health Mate app, which instantaneously classifies your heart rhythm as normal sinus rhythm or arrhythmia. During the measurement, you can see the live electrocardiogram displayed on the app, a fun way to spend the 30 seconds it takes to run an ECG test. You can also record an ECG without a smartphone and synchronise it later.

The Heath Mate app helps you evaluate your tests (Image credit: Withings)

In addition to monitoring your heart health, Move ECG is packed with the advanced activity and sleep tracking features you'd expect from Withings, including:

Track calories burned, pace, distance, workout routes, and for the first time in a Withings Watch – elevation

Automatic recognition of daily activities including walking, running, swimming, cycling and stairs climbed

Water resistance up to 50 meters

Up to 12 months battery life

Sophisticated sleep monitoring and analysis of sleep patterns, including the length, depth and quality of sleep

Smart Wake-up that will wake users with vibration alarms at the most optimal times during their sleep cycle

And many more

The Withings Move ECG is available on Withings' website and Amazon for £129.95. It comes with either a white or a black watch face and you can choose from a variety of wristband colours to complement your personal style.