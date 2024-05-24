Withings slashes prices of top-rated hybrid smartwatches in Healthy Summer Savings Sale

Two of the brand's top wearables are up for grabs for less

Withings ScanWatch Light worn on wrist with deals overlay
(Image credit: Withings)
Matt Kollat
By
published

Looking for a killer deal from the best hybrid smartwatch brand? Have a look at the offers below from Withings, admittedly one of the most well-known brands producing these unique wearables. The standout product is certainly the Withings ScanWatch Light – the company's latest offering, which is now 22% cheaper for a limited time only.

Shop the Withings Healthy Summer Savings Sale

It's not just wearables on offer, either. The sale includes many of Withings' top-rated smart scales and the BPM Connect, a WiFi-enabled smart blood pressure monitor. Don't miss out on these incredible deals—transform your health journey this summer with Withings!

Withings ScanWatch Light - 37 mm: was £229.95, now £179.95

Withings ScanWatch Light - 37 mm: was £229.95, now £179.95
This sleek, stylish smartwatch seamlessly blends cutting-edge health tracking with timeless design. Monitor your heart rate, sleep, and activities effortlessly. Elevate your wellness journey with the ScanWatch Light, where innovation meets elegance.

View Deal
Withings Steel HR - Sport 40mm: was £189.95, now £139.95

Withings Steel HR - Sport 40mm: was £189.95, now £139.95
The Steel HR is the perfect blend of classic design and modern technology, offering continuous heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, and long battery life. Stay stylishly connected and health-focused with the Steel HR, where timeless elegance meets innovative health tracking.

View Deal

The Withings ScanWatch Light is a sleek smartwatch designed to seamlessly blend advanced health tracking with elegant design. This stylish health companion features a precise heart rate monitor, providing real-time data for cardiovascular health. Its advanced sleep-tracking capabilities can eben analyse sleep patterns.

The ScanWatch Light also includes an activity tracker that monitors steps, distance, and calories burned, motivating you to stay active. With its water-resistant design, it's perfect for any activity, including swimming. The long battery life ensures you stay connected without constant recharging, and its stylish design complements both casual and formal outfits.

The Withings Steel HR is a sophisticated hybrid smartwatch that combines classic design with modern technology. This elegant timepiece offers continuous heart rate monitoring and advanced sleep tracking to provide precise health data and improve overall well-being.

Designed to track daily activities, including steps, distance, and calories burned, the Steel HR is water-resistant and can be used during swimming. The impressive battery life of up to 25 days reduces the need for frequent recharging. Smart notifications keep you informed of calls, texts, and app alerts directly on your wrist.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

