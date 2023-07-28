WhatsApp will soon let you use videos like voice notes

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

WhatsApp is unquestionably one of the most popular messaging apps on the market. It's not hard to see why, either. The app transcends brand loyalties, working equally well on iPhones and Android phones, while also offering end-to-end encrypted chats.

Now, a new feature is coming to the messaging app. Users will soon be able to use Instant Video Messages to send short video clips. It works in much the same way as voice memos do, with users able to record directly in the app and send straight away.

The videos are capped at 60 seconds in length, and maintain the same end-to-end encryption as other types of messages on the platform. Operation is pretty much identical, too. Just tap the button to switch between voice and video and hold down to start recording.

It's a cool update. It should make it easier than ever to share immersive, reactionary content with friends and loved ones. It will also make it much easier to share videos, rather than having to record them separately and share them as attached files.

It's the latest in a long line of feature improvements the platform has seen recently. Back in May, they announced the addition of Locked Chats. That allows users to hide certain chats that might contain sensitive material, keeping them out of the way of prying eyes.

We've also seen the polls feature get an update. That makes it easier than ever to collect answers from a group when asking questions. It also allowed users to enable notifications for responses to their polls.

They've even made it easier to transfer chat history when you move over to a new handset. That gets rid of one of my biggest frustrations with the platform, making it a much more appealing prospect.

The new Video Messaging feature has already begun rolling out to devices, and should hit all users within the coming weeks.