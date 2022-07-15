What to buy in the eBay Summer Sale, including fans, BBQs & garden essentials

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This week has been full of amazing sales and deals from a wide range of stores and retailers. The Amazon Prime Day sale has come and gone but if you’re still looking for money-saving deals for the summer, the eBay Summer Sale is live!

The eBay Summer Sale is jam packed with savings on popular products, perfect for the summer months. From BBQs to air conditioners, surfboards to holiday clothes, eBay has tons of offers available on new, pre-owned and refurbished items.

Shop the eBay Summer Sale (opens in new tab)

eBay is really having a moment this summer. Earlier this summer, eBay was announced as Love Island’s first pre-loved fashion partner and its second-hand and pre-owned clothing, shoes and accessories have been gracing our screens and social media. Following this success, eBay isn't slowing down anytime soon and has released its Summer Sale.

So, what can you find in the eBay Summer Sale? The heatwave is all anyone is talking about right now and eBay has followed suit with up to 35% off fans, air conditioners and dehumidifiers (opens in new tab). For those planning a beach day soon, there’s 15% off watersports (opens in new tab) like SUP, kayaks and surfboards, and there are plenty of deals on garden products, including up to 60% off garden furniture (opens in new tab). The sale also has discounted open box tech up for grabs, including offers on mobile phones, laptops and TVs, so you can get low prices on ‘good as new’ products too.

To help you find the best prices, we’ve rounded up the top deals from the eBay Summer Sale below. Most deals end on 22nd July, so you have until next Friday to treat yourself to amazing summer offers in the eBay Summer Sale.

(opens in new tab) HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan: was £174.98, now £79.99 at eBay (opens in new tab)

Tackle the heatwave with 54% off the HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan at eBay. The Tower Fan has 3 speed modes for customisable cooling and comes with a remote control for easy control. It has an A+ energy efficiency rating so you can save money on your energy bills while running this fan.

(opens in new tab) Beldray 6L Air Cooler: was £149.99, now £89.99 at eBay (opens in new tab)

Save £60 on the Beldray 6L Air Cooler in the eBay Summer Sale. This 3-in-1 device acts as a cooler, heater and purifier so it can be used throughout the year. It has 3 fan speeds and wheels to be easily transported from room to room.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Purifier (Refurbished): was £549.99, now £499.99 at eBay (opens in new tab)

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Purifier removes 99.85% of allergens, bacteria and harmful particles from the air, keeping your home fresh and ventilated. This item is certified refurbished and has been professionally inspected, cleaned and refurbished to a like-new condition.

(opens in new tab) Wilko Kettle Charcoal Barbeque Grill: was £45, now £36 at eBay (opens in new tab)

Popular homeware company, Wilko has joined eBay and has 20% off in the summer savings sale. The Wilko Kettle Charcoal Barbeque Grill comes with a lid, ash receiver and storage space. It’s super compact, fits into any outdoor space and is a great outdoor dining piece to get your summer BBQs and garden parties started.

(opens in new tab) Boss Grill Alabama Elite 6 Burner Gas BBQ: was £429.97, now £299.32 at eBay (opens in new tab)

Save £130.65 (30%) on the Boss Grill Alabama Elite 6 Burner Gas BBQ at eBay. This BBQ Grill has six high-power burners and a huge cooking area that can cook many different foods for a large quantity of people. There’s also plenty of storage and it comes with a built-in ice box.

(opens in new tab) Portable Folding Gas BBQ: was £199.97, now £101.99 at eBay (opens in new tab)

Perfect for picnics and camping trips, the Portable Folding Gas BBQ is 48% off in the eBay Summer Sale. This Gas BBQ has a large cooking area and an integrated thermostat so you know when your BBQ is at prime cooking temperature. It’s easy to use and simple to transport. Comes with the Gas BBQ Grill, BBQ Cover and Utensil Set.

(opens in new tab) HOMCOM 10ft Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board: was £479.99, now £239.99 at eBay (opens in new tab)

If you’re planning a beach holiday, the HOMCOM 10ft Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board is now half price at eBay. This SUP is tough, durable and can be used in all temperatures. Comes with an adjustable paddle for steering and a bungee cord for easy carrying when deflated.