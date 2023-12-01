What is Spotify Wrapped and how can you get yours?

It's that time of year again, folks. Every year, right around the turn of December, a lot starts to change. You'll see festive decorations crop up everywhere. The weather takes a turn for the freezing. And people start talking about their Spotify Wrapped.

So if you're sat there thinking "what on earth is that?" – great news! We've got the low down on everything you'll need to find out who's hot and who's not in your listening world.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

In short, Spotify Wrapped is a recollection of your previous year of listening on Spotify. Well, okay, it's a little less than a full year – the cutoff happens at the end of October, to give the Spotify boffins time to crunch the numbers.

Then, you receive a little slideshow complete with all of the data about your listening habits. It will break down your top genres, artists, songs and more, all in well-designed, sharable panels.

It's not always an easy ride. Last year, a good friend of mine had a small obsession with that EuroVision track "Give that Wolf a Banana". That ended up as their top track, which made for unusual viewing.

This year, I've had a similar experience. While I like to think of my music taste as edgy and hipster, populated with left field artists that most people wouldn't have heard of, that changed this year. In the summer, I got a taste for bubblegum pop, and now my top songs is littered with One Direction songs. So, you know, be warned. Spotify knows.

How can I get my Spotify Wrapped?

If you like the sound of that, then great news. Getting hands on with your Spotify Unwrapped is super easy to do.

All you'll need to do is head into the Spotify app. As long as you're logged in, it should be right there on the front page if you haven't already looked at it.

If you have, you can still find it again. On my device, there is still a panel on the home page which gives lots of little insights into my listening habits. Plus, if you swipe along the menu at the top, you'll find a 'Wrapped' tab veiled in a colourful boundary on the far end.