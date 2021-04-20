Watch live: Apple's big iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, iMac, AirTags & more launch event

Apple's next launch event is today, and we're expecting to see the iPad Pro 2021, new MacBook Pro, new iMac and possibly some other goodies – maybe including the long-expected AirTags.

The event is happening today, April 20th 2021, and is due to start at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST.

We're not expecting to see the iPhone 13 this early in the year, of course, but who knows whether we'll see AirPods 3 – it was initially said they would launch in March, then it was said they'd be pushed back to later in the year, so maybe they'll make an appearance here (though we won't hold our collective breath on that).

We'll bring you all the news, naturally, but you can also watch along live. The live stream will be available at apple.com, or on Apple's YouTube page – or you can watch the embedded video below!

At this point, we're certain we're looking at the new iPad Pro and new Macs that are powered by the M1 chip (or a variation of it) that's made such a huge splash in the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020).

That looks very likely to include a new iMac, which is said to get the first major redesign the product has had in a decade, which is extremely exciting. Well, it is to us. The new look will supposedly resemble the latest iPad Air (2020), which is no bad thing at all.

It's also said that a new design of MacBook Pro will appear, and/or a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a super-powered version of Apple's processor.

Anything beyond that is much less certain. AirTags have been rumoured for a very long time – these would be tracking tags much like Tile's, but with ultra-wideband tech, which would enable compatible phones (the iPhone 11 and later, including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro) to tell you where a lost item is with perfect accuracy.

And perhaps Apple has a surprise or two up its sleeve – we'll find out soon enough!