Want to get fit? OG Peloton Bike's price has just plummeted in Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day is chugging along nicely, and we've already covered many exciting health and fitness deals. However, we've somehow missed this Peloton Bike offer up until now. It's a shame, as the price reduction is significant – you can save £250 until midnight!

The original Peloton bike revolutionised the fitness industry by bringing the high-energy experience of a spin studio directly into users' homes. Launched in 2014, this innovative exercise bike features a sleek design and a robust frame, capable of supporting intense workouts.

Original Peloton Bike: was £1,345, now £1,095 at Amazon

This classic home gym equipment has a 22" HD touchscreen, stereo speakers, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity to take indoor workouts to the next level. It's £250 for Amazon Prime Day – the deal ends this midnight!

Its standout feature is the 22-inch HD touchscreen, which streams live and on-demand classes from Peloton's New York City studio, allowing users to join a global community of riders.

The bike has a near-silent belt drive and a smooth magnetic resistance system, providing a seamless and quiet ride. The adjustable seat and handlebars ensure a comfortable fit for various body types, while the clip-in pedals offer a secure connection for optimal power transfer.

Peloton's immersive classes are led by world-class instructors who motivate riders through challenging routines, all set to curated playlists.

With integrated performance tracking, riders can monitor their progress and compete on leaderboards, adding a layer of gamification to the workout. The original Peloton bike also supports a variety of metrics, including cadence, resistance, output, and heart rate.

The monthly Peloton subscription is substantial, but you get a heap-load of content in return – not just cycling stuff but also weight training, running, and other exercises.