Want the best Prime Day Instant Pot deal? This copper classic is the only one that matters

A multi-cooker that's also an air fryer, with no need to flip the lid

Ninja Foodi MAX SmartLid OL850UK
(Image credit: Ninja)
Duncan Bell
By
published

Instant Pots and other multi-cookers may be yesterday's news, but if you never got around to buying one, they're still great products, even if they are essentially just pressure cookers with about 500 buttons on the front. However, Ninja makes an excellent air fryer, which I use myself every day, and it also happens to be a multi-cooker, in the Instant Pot tradition, with 14 cooking functions in total. For Amazon Prime Day, not only is it £80 off but it's also in an Amazon-exclusive copper finish that is really rather funky. It's the number 1 seller on Amazon in the 'pressure cooker' category but it's also an exceptional air fryer and a steam oven and a slow cooker and… 11 other things. It's the Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker OL650UKCP.

The best Prime Day deals include some great savings on the best air fryers, but there is no Instant Pot-style deal to beat this one. The 7.5 litre capacity is family friendly without the unit being absolutely enormous, and unlike other multi-cookers that double as air fryers, it does not require a second lid, that you have to store when not in use, and swop over when it is in use. We just gave it a T3 Award and that's cos I love it. 

THE best Instant Pot deal of Amazon Prime Day (not from Instant Pot)

(opens in new tab)

Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid: £200, was £280 (opens in new tab)
The original version of this is pretty much my favourite thing I've been sent this year. It's an air fryer! It's a pressure cooker! It's a steam roasting oven! It's a slow cooker! It's… 10 other things. And available at Amazon only in this fetching copper finish, with £80 off its price. With a three-way switch to move between pressure cook, steam and air fry modes, it's easy to control and incredibly versatile. Built to last, too.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Ninja Foodi SmartLid OL580UK

The Ninja SmartLid Multi-cooker comes with multiple accessories for different styles of cookery

(Image credit: Ninja)

… And the best Instant Pot deal of Amazon Prime Day (from Instant Pot)

(opens in new tab)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker: £56.99, was £89.99 | Average user score: 4.7
 (opens in new tab)This stone cold classic Instant Pot is down to one if its lowest prices ever for Amazon Prime Day. With a 5.7-litre capacity and one-button access to its seven main cooking functions, this is the multi cooker that ruled the cookery world on social media… at least until air fryers came along. A great bargain at this price, despite being a veteran product now.

Duncan Bell
Duncan Bell

Duncan has been writing about tech for almost 15 years, during which time he has attended every event going, apart from Apple ones, as he mysteriously doesn't get invited to them. He has covered everything from smartphones to headphones, TV to AC and air fryers to the movies of James Bond and obscure anime. 

Duncan's current brief is everything to do with the home and kitchen, which is good because he is an excellent cook, if he says so himself. He also covers cycling and ebikes – like over-using italics, this is another passion of his. Duncan also edits T3's golf section because fuck it, someone has to. Dave Usher does all the real work on that bit, though. In his long and varied lifestyle-tech career he is one of the few people to have been a fitness editor despite being unfit and a cars editor for not one but two websites, despite being unable to drive. He also has about 400 vacuum cleaners, and is possibly the UK's leading expert on cordless vacuum cleaners, despite being decidedly messy.

Before T3, Duncan was a music and film reviewer, worked for a magazine about gambling that employed a surprisingly large number of convicted criminals, and then a magazine called Bizarre that was essentially Reddit before the invention of Reddit. There was a lengthy period where he essentially wrote all of T3 magazine every month for about 3 years. 

A broadcaster, raconteur and public speaker, Duncan used to be on telly loads, but an unfortunate incident put a stop to that, so he now largely contents himself with telling people, "I used to be on the TV, you know."


