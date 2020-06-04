This Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deal bags you FREE headphones worth £129

If you're in the market for an Android tablet, it's hard to go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. One of the best tablets Samsung has ever created, the device comes with the state-of-the-art S Pen and allows for a whole host of cool features, whether you're an artist, a photographer or simply someone looking for a great way to make notes during meetings.

Whatever you do, you'll be watching and playing plenty of content on the sumptuous 2000 x 1200 resolution LCD screen, so you'll need a good set of headphones. Fortunately, Samsung has you covered: if you buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at the Samsung store, you'll get a set of Samsung's excellent AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones absolutely free.

Check out the deal in full below:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite | 4GB RAM, 10.4-inch LCD screen | from £349.99 with FREE AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones

Not only is the 10.4" tablet a great way to make notes, create digital artworks, practice your sketching and organise your life, it's a great way to unwind and watch some top-tier movies and TV on the go. Which is why this bundle deal is such great value, as Samsung's AKG Y500 wireless headphones are worth £129 alone. View Deal

How to claim? Just purchase a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite between today and the end of June. Go back to the Samsung website and click ‘CLAIM NOW’ below and provide proof of purchase when prompted. and that's it!

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is Samsung's solution to crack Apple's stranglehold on the tablet market. The LCD screen is bright and clear, while the 4GB RAM ensures the tablet is fast while remaining very affordable. The S Pen, which is included with the tablet, is a great stylus with the ability to control certain functions remotely. It weighs just over seven grams, and showcases amazing precision for both drawing and writing.

The AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones are also an incredible free gift. Worth £129 alone, these wireless cans pack a 900mAh 33-hour battery life, ensuring you'll always be able to listen to your favourite tunes on the go or get the best audio for browsing Netflix on the tablet. They're a hugely appealing pair of wireless headphones that excel across the board, and what's more, they're absolutely free.

This amazing deal is only around until 30 June, so if you want to take advantage of this brilliant bundle deal, you'll have to move fast.

Liked this?