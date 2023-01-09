Want a free Google Pixel Watch? Here's how to get one with Verizon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Verizon often has some impressive deals to check out, mainly around phones and plans. However, they've kicked off the new year with some of their best BOGO deals ever.

Whether your an Apple fan or Android user, there's an offer for you at Verizon right now. From a free Apple Watch Series 7 to a free iPhone 14 Pro, if you're in the market for a new service provider – it'll pay to check out what Verizon has to offer right now.

Check out all deals at Verizon here (opens in new tab)

Including their cheapest unlimited plan price ever at just $25/line, Verizon is also giving away a bunch of free goodies to new and existing customers. Most of which will require you to purchase a new phone, but some you can get by just switching over to Verizon from your current provider.

The best of which, however, offers the latest Google Pixel Watch free when you snag the new Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $5/month (opens in new tab). Not only is that an insanely cheap Google Pixel 7 you're getting, you're also grabbing a free Google Pixel watch as well as possibly up to $200 in credit when you switch.

Over at our Google Pixel 7 Pro review (opens in new tab), Google's latest flagship Android phone impressed for a number of reasons. Already listed at a fair price (cheaper still thanks to Verizon's deal), it offers an intuitive interface, impressive speed and performance, and of course full connectivity with other Google smart devices, making it the perfect deal for Android users looking to check out the Pixel Watch.

If you're an Apple fan, however, you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 free when you grab the latest iPhone 14 Pro for just $27.77/month (opens in new tab). New lines get the incredible watch at no charge, and if you've never had the chance to give Apple iOS a try this deal is the perfect opportunity to do it.

Our Apple Watch Series 7 review (opens in new tab) offers deeper insight into why this is by far the best Apple Watch (opens in new tab) to date, with features including a bigger screen, fast charging times and a super intuitive interface.

Other offers at Verizon include a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with any Galaxy S22+ purchase, plus some amazing deals on accessories and trade-in's if you're looking to get rid of your old device. Most of which end later this month, so January is the perfect time to upgrade to a new phone (and get a free smartwatch in the process) for those tired of their old device.