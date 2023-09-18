Want a cheaper Asus ROG Ally? Your prayers have been answered

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Earlier this year, we saw the unveiling of the Asus ROG Ally. That offered a top platform for gaming on the go, giving users a Windows-based platform which could host all of their games in all of their libraries.

Now, a second variant has launched in the UK – and you can pick it up for even less than the first launch! The new variant still utilises an AMD Ryzen Z1 processor, but drops the Extreme moniker of the first.

That uses a six-core, 12-thread processor, rather than the eight-core, 16-thread arrangement of the Extreme. Expect a little less power from the chip, then. Still, that should be more than enough to power most games with ease – particularly if your favourites are less intensive titles.

Beyond the processor, everything else is identical to the original variant. You'll get the same dual-fan, Zero Gravity thermal system, which helps to keep the ROG Ally cool regardless of the orientation it's held in. You'll still get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The display is the same 120Hz FHD panel as the original, which boasts exceptional motion clarity. When I tested the first model, that was one of my favourite things about it, so it's good to see that you'll find the same great part on this less expensive model.

Of course, you can still use it in exactly the same way, too. Users will enjoy a Windows-based system, which enables you to load all of your different game libraries in one place.

That's perfect for those with titles spread across multiple platforms, and makes it really easy to use. You won't ever have to worry about being unable to play your favourite games, even when out and about.

The new variant will cost just £599 in the UK, saving £100 against the retail price of the higher spec model. That makes it a great option for those who want some of the gaming goodness of the original, but with a slightly lower price tag.

Devices will be available from the 3rd of October.