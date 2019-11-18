Walmart Black Friday Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and Cellular for $199

As part of our Black Friday 2019 deals, T3's experts have been scouring the web for the absolute best from across the entire tech world. One of the hottest areas right now is smart watches, led by Apple and their Watch, which offer a simple and convenient way to keep track of your fitness, notifications, and so on without having to look at your phone even more.

This year's Black Friday, kicking off properly next week, is expected to be the biggest one yet, both in terms of the size of the deals and the number of people buying things. Fear not, however, because we'll be sure to bring you up-to-the-second deals covering everything you could possibly want or need.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular | Was $379 | Sale price $199 | Available now at Walmart

The Apple Watch is the perfect companion for iPhone users, especially if you're interested in fitness, tracking your movements, or getting notifications on your wrist. Luckily for you, Walmart has slashed the price of the Series 3 model by a whopping $180, making this an absolute steal ahead of Black Friday. Make sure you don't miss out.View Deal

As we said in our review of the Apple Watch Series 3, this represents the best of the smart watch industry, leaving Google and its Android-toting compatriots in the dust. Adding cellular means that the Watch is now truly its own device, relying less and less on your iPhone for information. This also reduces the strain on your iPhone's battery, an issue with some older models.

The Apple-designed dual-core processor means that apps run smoothly without draining the Watch's battery, giving you all day usage without having to worry about charging it. The Watch is also swim proof, making it the perfect companion for trips to the gym. Never has your workout been so efficient.

There really hasn't been a better time to pick up an Apple Watch Series 3 and for $199 you'd be silly not to, either for yourself or for someone else.