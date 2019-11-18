Walmart Black Friday Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi 512GB for $699

The T3 elves have been working tirelessly to bring you the best Black Friday 2019 deals from all across the web, without favor or bias, to make sure that you get the best prices on the latest technology. Tablets have been around for a while now, but there's never been a better time to get one, especially if you like the Apple iPad.

While Black Friday technically kicks off next week, retailers are already getting in on the action by offering steep discounts on a bunch of must-have gadgets. One such gadget is the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, available here with a whopping 512GB of storage, which has only just been updated by Apple to make it even more powerful.

Be careful, this deal is very, very hot.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi 512GB | Was $999 | Sale price $699 | Available now at Walmart

The smaller iPad Pro is an amazing laptop replacement for most people, complete with Apple's new iPadOS on the new all-screen display, backed by thousands of apps. You'll never have to lug around a heavy laptop again if you make the switch. View Deal

When we tested the smaller version of the now-ubiquitous iPad Pro, we found that the best tablet around by quite some distance had just gotten even better. Everything is great: the screen, the performance, the selection of apps, portability, battery life, everything. And what's even more great is that Walmart is currently offering you a $300 discount.

If your dream is to work remotely, unencumbered by the trapping of a laptop, then there really hasn't been a better time to pull the trigger on getting an iPad Pro. While the larger 12.9-inch model has a little more power, it's also bigger and heavier, making the 10.5-inch version the ideal choice in our view.