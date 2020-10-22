Vodafone's unbeatable broadband deals deliver free £75 Amazon voucher

Getting the right broadband is a really tricky thing to do, especially as there are some many fantastic broadband deals on the go at all times. Vodafone has made the choice a little bit easier today by reducing the price of its Superfast broadband packages and throwing in a £75 Amazon voucher for good measure.

While Vodafone might be best known for running a mobile network, its broadband deals are exceptional, offering really competitive speeds at very competitive prices. 2020 has meant we've all moved towards working from home a lot more, making fast, reliable broadband even more of a must-have.

The Vodafone broadband deals on offer today cover the Superfast 1 and Superfast 2 packages which, as the names imply, offering really fast broadband speeds powered by a top-of-the-line router that gives even coverage across the whole house.

Let's jump into the deals...

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 35 Mbps average speeds | £75 Amazon voucher | £22 per month from Vodafone

For most people, Vodafone's Superfast 1 will be enough, offering pretty fast average speeds for a very reason monthly price, made even better by the inclusion of an Amazon voucher. A good way to quickly upgrade your current broadband.View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 63 Mbps average speeds | £75 Amazon voucher | £23.50 per month from Vodafone

This is probably the deal we'd recommend if you can spare the extra monthly cash: almost double the average download speeds with the same Amazon voucher, the ideal choice for people with multiple internet users in their house.View Deal

As winter draws nearer, and nights on the sofa watching films become more attractive, Vodafone has some fantastic Superfast broadband deals for your consideration, with cheap monthly rates and a £75 Amazon voucher on top.

Looking for something else? We've compiled the best SIM Only data plan deals.