Vodafone SIM only deal delivers UNLIMITED 5G data and FREE Apple AirPods!

We love finding great SIM only deals here at T3 and this brand new SIMO offer from Vodafone is a real doozy.

That's because not only does it deliver unlimited 5G data, as well as unlimited calls and texts, but it does so while also bundling in a free pair of the latest version of Apple's AirPods.

So that's an unlimited everything SIM plan with 5G data from one of the UK's fastest mobile networks, as well as a free pair of Apple's killer true wireless earbuds, in one great package.

The price is also attractive, ringing in at £26 per month, and as this is a deal from Vodafone you get zero speed caps on that 5G data and free usage of all the plan's unlimited allowance in over 77 countries worldwide as well.

This offer comes through Mobiles.co.uk, too, which means you get the SIM plan and Apple AirPods delivered completely free to your door via next working day DPD special delivery.

The full details of this excellent Vodafone SIM only deal can be viewed below:

Like the idea of unlimited data but already have a pair of the best true wireless earbuds? Well, in that case you should check out this even cheaper SIM only deal from Three, that cuts out the Apple AirPods but also cuts the monthly price point. It's a great option for those looking to lock down their spending to the lowest possible level while also maintaining an unlimited everything SIM plan.

To compare both these SIM only deals to the rest of the market, be sure to also scope out the below SIM plan comparison chart, which lets you filter plans by price, length, allowances and much more besides.