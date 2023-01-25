Visible is giving away free AirPods Pro plus a $200 eGift card when you switch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're on the hunt for a cheap phone plan, Visible is offering some must-see deals this month that just may get you to switch. The budget-friendly wireless provider, which as plans starting as low as $15/month (opens in new tab), is now giving away free goodies for those looking to check out a cheaper phone plan.

Along with giving away a $200 virtual gift card when you switch and purchase a new phone, Visible is also giving away a pair of free AirPods Pro (opens in new tab) earbuds when you switch. And those are just TWO of the impressive deals they're offering this month to entice customers to check out their plans.

Check out all of the Visible wireless phone deals here (opens in new tab)

Visible, which runs on the Verizon network, offers a solid yet cheap wireless service that competes with the likes of Mint Mobile and other budget-friendly providers. And, like the rest of them, they even offer a 15-day free trial (opens in new tab) to test out their service to see if it's right for you.

This is huge considering that in many cases, these more affordable wireless services can have spotty coverage in certain areas of the country. So it's important to have a way to try their wireless service out before you take the plunge and go with something a bit cheaper.

If you do plan to go with Visible, however, you've got a myriad of offers to take advantage of that net you free goodies and even discounts on your monthly plans.

Right now, Visible is offering a full year of service for just $15/month – one of the cheapest phone plan prices available aside from Mint Mobile's 6 months of free service (opens in new tab). At this price, it's hard to pass on Visible seeing as you can have a full year of wireless service for less than $3 a week.

Visible is also offering free gifts to newcomers, too. They're giving away a free $200 virtual gift card, which can be redeemed for places like Amazon, AutoZone, and even Best Buy, to customers who switch and purchase select Samsung, Motorola, and TCL phones. Some of which start as low as $50! (opens in new tab)

Probably the most popular deal of them all however is the set of free AirPods Pro earbuds, which they are giving away to any new customers who switch over to Visible from another wireless provider.

Visible's cheap wireless plans are already a great way to save money each month, but add on free goodies and you've got a recipe for some serious savings. The service can be a bit weak in certain states, however, so be sure to take advantage of the free 15-day trial plan to see if it's right for you.