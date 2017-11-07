5 top VPNs for secure on-the-go working

Unless you have an LTE equipped laptop such as the new Surface Pro , then you will likely be working on a public Wi-Fi connection that can easily be accessed by others. This leaves your data and devices at risk and a malicious third party could gain access to your system. By using a VPN to connect to the Internet, you can add an additional layer of security between your devices and the network you’re on that will keep your browsing private and your work secure.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are the best deals we found for keeping our devices protected while working on public Wi-Fi:

1. Windscribe - 1 year for only $45

Windscribe provides users that sign up for its commercial plan with unlimited connections so that everyone in a household can take advantage of the service. This VPN offers native clients for Windows, Mac and iOS as well as a wide range of ad-blocking browser add-ons. Windscribe is also giving new customers a huge 50% off its regular and yearly price when they sign up.

2. IPVanish - From $62.28 a year

This VPN has 700 servers across 60+ locations with more than 40,000 shared IPs available to its users. IPVanish also offers great download speeds and supports up to five devices as well as unlimited P2P traffic. The company keeps no logs on its users to help protect your privacy online and IPVanish is currently available for 57% Off its regular price.

3. TunnelBear - Just $59.88 for 1 year

TunnelBear is an easy-to-use VPN that that is simple to setup and very beginner friendly. This VPN has 1,000 servers across 20+ locations and support for up to five simultaneous connections. TunnelBear also offers a wide range of desktop and mobile clients and the company even has a free option available with a 500MB monthly data cap but with this deal you can increase it to 5GB.