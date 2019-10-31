How to get big arms and build upper body strength like a rugby pro

The Rugby World Cup is nearly over, with England and South Africa squaring off this weekend (as well as Wales and the All Blacks in the 3rd place play-off). Anyone who's looking to get bigger arms, big pecs, and build upper body strength has probably been watching with interest, quite aside from the actual sporting action. These guys are big and they're also extremely fit. Now we're not going to lie; it takes incredible dedication – and very considered eating – to get into professional rugby shape. However, that’s not to say you can’t incorporate some rugby training tips into your own gym or home workout.

England Rugby World Cup Winner and ace personal trainer Vicky Fleetwood knows a thing of two about building the sort of upper body that rules the rugby field. Her routine is designed to build strength, speed and boost overall performance. It should also help you look pretty awesome in the process. This guide is about working on the fundamentals and beefing up those body parts that tend to take a battering during 80 minutes of rugby.

“As a rugby player, it is important to build the areas that get tackled or hit the most often. A strong upper body means more protection when being taken down to the ground and more power to take the opponent down,” she explains.

Before you start working out like a rugby pro

England Rugby World Cup Winner Vicky Fleetwood is also a personal trainer and ambassador for OPRO Mouthguards (Image credit: Vicky Fleetwood)

Most of the exercises listed below are best performed in your local gym, where there is a good spread of weights (to aid progression) and a variety of heavy duty equipment (so you can eventually lift big). That said, much of the routine can be performed with a good set of dumbbells (a spread of weight is preferable) and a top quality weights bench, so there should be no excuses.

Start off light and slowly build up to heavier weights as the weeks progress, confidence grows and the muscles involved start to develop. It’s always handy to have a gym buddy or ‘spotter’ when progressing to the big weights, and remember to push yourself to failure with each set.

"In general terms, I say that a set of three reps should be performed with a weight that’s 80-90 per cent of your one rep max. Higher rep sets, so those that around 8-10 reps, should be performed at around 70 per cent of your one rep max. Aim for 60-90 seconds rest between sets,” Vicky says.

You might also want to consider protein shakes and supplements such as creatine, though these are not obligatory…

Proper upper body strength advice from a proper rugby player (Image credit: OPRO)

Vicky Fleetwood’s Upper Body Workout

Barbell Bench Press

3 sets - Start with six reps (reduce to three with weight increase)

Lie flat on the bench on your back, gripping the bar with your hands slightly wider than shoulder width apart. Bring the bar slowly down to your chest as you breathe in, pushing back up as you breathe out, ensuring the elbows don’t flare out to the side.

Make sure you bring the bar all the way down to your chest and try to lay your feet flat on the floor. I often place weight plates under my feet as I’m shorter. This helps to activate the core muscles and stabilise for those heavier lifts.

Single Leg Box Jump

3 sets of 5 – 8 reps

In rugby, you need to be dynamic, and are often required to generate power using just one leg. A single leg box jump can be great plyometric option to develop speed and explosive power.

Begin by standing on one foot and use the arms to generate momentum in order to jump up onto a box or stable surface that’s around hip height or taller. Try to keep the leg aligned for an efficient, effective movement and drive upwards with the leg in the initial phase. If you’re unfamiliar with the movement, start with a height you feel confident landing on comfortably and progress from there.

Push through the pain for the best results (Image credit: Nike)

Key Press

3 sets - Start with six reps (reduce to three with weight increase)

This exercise pretty much replicates the movements in the line-out and it is fantastic to target the chest area, as well as the triceps. It’s always good to have a combination of pull and push movements to aid adaptation and enhance functionality, and this is a great push variation.

Grab a pair of dumbbells and lay face up on a weights bench. Start by holding the dumbbells in a supinated grip (palms facing towards your face) at the bottom of the lift and, as you press upwards, rotate your palms so that they face each other at the top of the movement

Keep the top of your back pressed into the bench, shoulders pinned back and down towards your butt to ensure the chest is fully engaged. Then, make sure the press is aligned with the middle of your chest on the way up.

Shoulder Press

3 sets of 5 – 8 reps

In order to protect the delicate shoulder joints, it is sensible to choose a more comfortable weight to lift here and ensure form and tempo are spot on, rather than piling on the kilograms.

Hold the dumbbells next to your shoulders with elbows out to the sides at a 90 degree angle. Palms should be facing forwards and from here, extend the elbows upwards to press the weights above the head. Slowly return to the starting position after each rep.

As with most exercises, this one is best performed standing, rather than sitting on a bench, as it encourages the core and other stabilising muscles to become active. But try not to lean back when pressing the weight upwards.

Pull-ups are an essential part of a stronger upper body (Image credit: Pexels)

Pull-Up

3 sets of 5 – 8 reps

The pull-up is a fantastic compound body exercise that will not only help you develop a strong back, but also strong arms.

Grab the pull-up bar with your palms facing forwards, initially hanging with straight arms and legs off the floor. Execute the upward motion by pulling your elbows down to the floor, with the aim to get your chin above the bar. Slowly lower yourself back down to the starting position.

For beginners, start off just your bodyweight. For more advanced individuals, you should step this up to include additional weight (via a belt or specific weight jacket) as you improve.

Seated Row

3 sets of 5 – 8 reps

This is a great move to introduce some diversity in terms of the areas that are targeted. With the seated row, we target the forearm and upper arm muscles, but also develop a strong posterior, with the latissimus dorsi activated throughout.

Sit on the bench of a cable row machine, first adjusting the seat height so your shoulders are level with the machine handles. With knees bent and feet planted on the floor or on foot pads, extend the arms forward to grasp the handle or cable. Bracing the core and keeping back flat with shoulders pinned backwards and down towards your backside, pull the weight towards you, aiming to pinch the shoulder blades together at the top of the movement.

Pause here for a second before slowly returning the handles to the starting position. Keep those elbows tucked in throughout and don’t be tempted to heave your upper body backwards and forwards during the movement. This move should really hone in on those back, shoulder and arm muscles if performed correctly.