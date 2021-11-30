Update your grooming with deals from Gillette, including heated razors and shaving kits

Black Friday might be over for another year but the deals are still coming from Gillette UK. Gillette UK currently has up to 50% off site wide until the 31st December, so you can get your Christmas gifts early with amazing deals on shaving and grooming.

These deals include products from Gillette UK, King C. Gillette and Venus, plus there are plenty of gift offers, where you can get free gifts when you spend over a certain amount on the Gillette UK website.

In addition to deals on individual items, Gillette UK has a limited time offer on gifts on their site. For example, when you spend over £10, you’ll receive 1 free gift. Spend over £40 and you can get 2 free gifts and finally, spend over £60 for 3 free gifts.

Below, we’ve highlighted the best Gillette deals, including heated razors, travel kits and more from various Gillette brands, like Venus and King C. Gillette.

The best Gillette UK deals available now

GilletteLabs Heated Razor Starter Kit: was £124.99, now £74.99 at Gillette UK GilletteLabs Heated Razor Starter Kit: was £124.99, now £74.99 at Gillette UK

The GilletteLabs Heated Razor received glowing praise in T3’s review . The world’s first heated razor, this starter kit from Gillette has stainless steel warming bars and adjustable temperature levels. This razor has FlexDisc technology that navigates the curves of the face and delivers an impressive luxurious shave. It distributes heat evenly and you can choose between two levels of warmth with just a click of a button.

Rechargeable Beard & Moustache Trimmer: was £30, now £20 at King C. Gillette Rechargeable Beard & Moustache Trimmer: was £30, now £20 at King C. Gillette

The King C. Gillette Beard & Moustache Trimmer is powered by Braun technology and is suitable for all beard lengths and styles. It comes with 11 different length settings and 3 combs so you can perfectly achieve whatever look you’re going for. The trimmer works on your beard, moustache and hair, so you can give yourself a quick trim if you need it.

Venus Deluxe Smooth Sensitive Rose Gold Starter Pack: was £18, now £12 at Venus Venus Deluxe Smooth Sensitive Rose Gold Starter Pack: was £18, now £12 at Venus

The Venus Deluxe Starter pack contains the Rose Gold Razor and extra blades that are designed to give a smooth shave that’s kind and sensitive to the skin. Each razor blade head is dermatologically tested and has SkinElixir lubrastrip to prevent irritation, plus an aloe vera moisture ribbon to keep your skin hydrated. This pack makes a great stocking filler.

SkinGuard Flexball Men’s Razor & Blades: was £21.50, now £14.41 at Gillette UK SkinGuard Flexball Men’s Razor & Blades: was £21.50, now £14.41 at Gillette UK

The popular SkinGuard Flexball razor is specifically designed for men with sensitive skin. The SkinGuard is placed in between the blades to protect the skin while shaving, which minimses any tugging and irritation. It has battery powered MicroPulses which helps the blades move effortlessly over the skin for a precise shave.