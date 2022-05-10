If this Unreal Engine 5 demo doesn't get you excited about the future of PS5 and Xbox, nothing will

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Video game graphics have come a long way over the last decade, and yet this extraordinary Unreal Engine 5 demo of a train station in Japan shows how much more potential there is for the technology.

The footage was made by 3D environment artist Lorenzo Drago (posted to YouTube ), where the recreation Etchū-Daimon station in Toyoma, Japan can be seen in astonishingly lifelike detail. The environment is said to be running on Unreal Engine 5 while being lit with Lumen, a dynamic system that renders detailed illuminations and reflections.

Additionally, the sound effects make the environment feel even more realistic with insects able to be heard buzzing in the background and speaker announcements being made over the tannoys. The station then shifts to night, giving off light horror vibes (Can you imagine a Resident Evil game like this?) with a flashlight being used to navigate the stairs and then the trainline.

Check out the footage for yourself below:

Unreal Engine 5 launched in April 2022 and is available for developers to utilise on games for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch. Obviously, the former two will benefit the most from this technology due to their hardware capabilities.

Considering the incredible graphic quality of Horizon Forbidden West , which launched on PS5 earlier this year, it's exciting to think of the prospects of what a sequel might look like in a few years' time if the technology is taken advantage of. Microsoft has potentially given us the best look at what we can expect in the near future with Senua's Saga: Hellbalade II being developed in Unreal Engine 5.

A free Unreal Engine 5 experience, known as The Matrix Awakens, is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S for anyone that wants to see the impressive graphics with their own two eyes. Not to mention, Sony recently rolled out a major free PS5 update that introduces VRR support to every console, enhancing the graphics games of games that support it.