Unmissable Garmin Fenix deal knocks nearly £200 off the asking price

One of the most important features of any smartwatch (or smart device for that matter) is battery life. After all, what’s the point of having a cracking product if you’re barely going to be able to use it? Trust us, it'll drive you spare. But a brand that is superior in this arena is Garmin.

One Garmin watch that particularly stands out from the crowd, moreso than others, for its long-lasting battery life is the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar Edition, which has just been reduced from £779.99 to £599.99 , saving you £180.

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar Edition: was £779.99, now £599.99 Save £180 on the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar Edition. This smartwatch is built for adventure seekers, and fitness enthusiasts, with an extra-long battery life and a durable military-grade tested case.

Thanks to the sun, the Fenix 7 Solar Edition users will get a whopping 22 days of battery life, which we think is more than enough for the average person. In GPS mode, you can still get a very decent 57 hours of battery life with an extra 15 hours on top when in solar charging mode. It’s also scratch and water resistant, and has been tested to U.S. military standards, so it’s an extremely durable watch that’s safe to go anywhere with you.

Adventurer seekers and fitness enthusiasts are also spoilt for features too. Those who enjoy the great outdoors will be able to access maps straight from their wrist. Plus, there’s built-in incident detection, so your watch can send your live location to your phone contacts.

As with all Garmin watches, you’ll have an endless number of workouts that you can access right from your wrist. But what’s even better is the built-in workout suggestions, which analyse your health and fitness data suggesting appropriate activities for your day. Rest days are even scheduled in too, to ensure you nurture your wellbeing so you can still hit your all-important PBs.

An £180 saving off this watch is a pretty stellar deal, so take advantage of it while you can!