Ulysse Nardin’s new dive watch is designed for racing crews and ocean lovers

Swiss watch brand, Ulysse Nardin has recently been announced as the Official Timing Partner of The Ocean Race 2023. To celebrate this exciting feat and The Ocean Race’s 50th anniversary, the brand has launched the new Ulysse Nardin Ocean Race Diver Chronograph .

Ulysse Nardin is having a great 2023 so far, including many exciting new launches like the new Ulysse Nardin Freak ONE which was unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2023 . Despite its signature Freak look of no dial, hands or crown, Ulysse Nardin is now competing to become one of the best dive watch manufacturers with the new Ocean Race Diver Chronograph, a limited edition novelty designed for racing crews on the high seas and ocean lovers alike.

The Ocean Race is a yacht race around the world, and 2023 marks the race’s 50th anniversary. Ulysse Nardin’s new role with The Ocean Race means it’s responsible for the official timings of the legs and countdowns of the race, and the 24-Hour Speed Challenge. This exciting collaboration is also a tribute to both partners’ passion for the sea, adventure and protecting the oceans.

The Ocean Race Diver Chronograph is an impressive dive watch that features the Ulysse Nardin Manufacture Chronograph Calibre UN-150. This self-winding mechanism and movement has 318 components and is visible through the sapphire crystal case back, so you can view all the exciting intricacies of the timepiece.

Measuring at 44mm, the Ocean Race Diver Chronograph has a sandblasted black DLC titanium case which shows off a Carbonium finished unidirectional bezel and black, blue and white colouring. Hands, minutes, small seconds and date is shown on the watch face and it has an ant-magnetic escapement. The watch also has a 48 hour power reserve and is water resistant to 300 metres.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

Alongside all these parts, features and functions, the Ocean Race Diver Chronograph celebrates The Ocean Race with its logo on display on the rubber strap and pin buckle. The number ‘50’ is also printed on the case back in tribute to the 50th anniversary of The Ocean Race.

In addition to Ulysse Nardin’s role of Official Timing Partner, the brand also becomes a partner of Time to Act, a program that aims to reduce pollution, climate change and industrial overfishing. With environmental protection in mind, Ulysse Nardin has made the Ocean Race Diver Chronograph’s bezel with upcycled fibres from aeroplane fuselage offcuts, which offers a 40% lower environmental impact than carbon composites.

The Ulysse Nardin Ocean Race Diver Chronograph is limited to 100 pieces and is priced at £13,830.