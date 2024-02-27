Ultrahuman has launched its continuous glucose monitor in the US

QUICK SUMMARY Ultrahuman, best known for its smart rings, has launched its continuous glucose monitor in the US. The device was first released in the UK in June 2021. The Ultrahuman M1 CGM can be purchased with a one month, three month or one year subscription, retailing for $299, $699 and $2,399. However, each bundle is currently discounted by 20%, with the deal running until the end of this month.

Ultrahuman is a health-tech brand that's best known for its wearable devices, particularly its smart rings. Similar to the best fitness trackers, Ultrahuman’s devices sit on the finger and contain sensors to oversee your health, wellness and fitness.

Before successfully launching the Ultrahuman Ring Air in July 2022, the brand started off with a focus on glucose monitoring. The Ultrahuman M1 CGM (continuous glucose monitor) was released in the the UK, Netherlands and India back in June 2021, formerly known as Ultrahuman Cyborg. It proved to be a huge success, with many consumers raving about its insights.

Today, Ultrahuman confirmed it has launched the M1 CGM in the US, nearly three years after its initial release. This is a significant moment in the wellness industry, especially after CGM popularity has increased rigorously within the last year.

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

The Ultrahuman M1 CGM is a small device that sits on the back of your arm, measuring its user's glucose levels continuously for 14 days. It's then connected via Bluetooth to the Ultrahuman app, displaying collected data in real time. The idea is that the Ultrahuman app shows its users how their fitness and dietary choices affect their metabolism, providing them with advice on how to improve it. It's also water-resistant up to 2 metres and for 30 minutes, meaning it can fit into any daily routine seamlessly.

Consumers in the US can now purchase the Ultrahuman M1 CGM with with a one month, three month or one year subscription, retailing for $299, $699 and $2,399. It should be noted that the CGM is FDA approved, but a medical consultation is mandatory before the device can be used.

Each bundle is currently discounted by 20%, with the deal running until the end of this month.

