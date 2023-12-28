Two dumbbells and these 3 exercises to build muscle and burn calories quickly

Trying to maintain a strict fitness schedule is hard during the festive season, even for the most disciplined fitness enthusiasts. Instead of trying to stick to your usual routine, shorten your sessions instead and substitute it for this dumbbell workout. Not only will it take you around 10 minutes to complete (so you aren’t away from the festivities for too long), but its three moves will help maintain your muscle gains and burn calories in case you feel you’ve overindulged.

This workout, created by Farren Morgan, Founder of The Tactical Athlete and serving PTI in the Coldstream Guards, is a high-intensity resistant training circuit. Farren says: “HIIT training, when paired with dumbbells, becomes a dynamic and efficient way to build muscle and burn calories at the same time, and this HIIT dumbbell workout is not only time-effective but can deliver impressive results.” HIIT also improves your aerobic capacity, boosts heart health, burns fat, and, due to its short duration, is ideal for when you're pushed on time.

Farren Morgan
Founder of The Tactical Athlete and serving PTI in the Coldstream Guards

Farren's three-move workout

This workout is excellent for any fitness level as the exercises are beginner-friendly, and all you'll need is a pair of dumbbells (or two big water bottles). Start by doing a two to three-minute warm-up to prepare your body for the movements ahead (Farren suggests some high knees and jogging on the spot). You've then got three exercises to complete, and you're going to do each one for 40 seconds (on each side for the second exercise), followed by a 20-second rest. Complete the circuit three times, and you're done! Here are your exercises:

Dumbbell thrusters

Squat down, then as you come up, take a deep breath and explosively press the dumbbells overhead.

Dumbbell bent over rows

Hinge at the hips, and keep your back straight. Row the dumbbells towards your hips, squeezing your shoulder blades together.

Jumping jacks

Stand with your feet together and your hands by your sides. Jump and extend your feet outwards and extend your arms overhead.

