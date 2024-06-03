Tower takes on Ninja and Weber with its Electric Indoor and Outdoor BBQ

Tower’s 2-in-1 Electric Indoor and Outdoor BBQ is perfect for small gardens and balconies

Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ
Perfect for barbecue season, Tower’s latest barbecue offers both indoor and outdoor grilling with its built-in stand and easy-to-use controls. Designed for year round use, the Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ is perfect for people with small gardens, balconies and limited outdoor space – and it’s on sale right now.

Despite the constant debate over whether gas or charcoal is the best way to barbecue, the past few years have seen a significant rise in the best electric barbecues. Aside from the ease and convenience of using an electric barbecue, this grill type has also become popular due to its portability and the ability to use them in all kinds of outdoor spaces.

With barbecue season upon us, the Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ is one of the latest electric grills to hit the market. With its built-in stand and compact design, the Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ is a great option for camping trips, beach days and picnics – but that’s not all.

Unlike its competitors, like the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker and the Weber Lumin, the Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ is a 2-in-1 model that can be used both inside and outside. By attaching the Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ’s built-in stand, you can plug it in and use it outside, or remove the legs to use it as an indoor grill. It can be packed down even smaller for holiday trips, so you can use it all year round and in all weather conditions.

With a 42cm x 27cm cooking area, the Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ has a wide non-stick grill plate that can cook up to 10 burgers at a time. The grill plate is designed for healthier cooking, and it has a drip tray that sits below it to collect the excess fat and residue. The plate is also removable, making it much easier to clean.

Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ is all about ease, so unlike other barbecues which have multiple buttons to twist and turn, the Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ only has one. The simple controls allow you to adjust the temperature accordingly and the Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ has an indicator light to tell you when the grill has reached the right grilling temperature.

The design of the Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ is sleek and simple, with plenty of storage on offer. For outdoor use, the Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ has built-in trays on the sides and the stand has an extra shelf underneath the grill. While its simplicity and electrical power might not appeal to everyone, beginner barbecuers, people with limited outdoor space and seasoned campers are sure to enjoy it.

The Tower Electric Indoor and Outdoor Health BBQ is available to buy for £59.99 and at time of writing, it’s discounted to £42.99 at Tower.

