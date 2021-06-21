Top 7 Prime Day headphones deals – all over 40% off!

This year is proving to be especially lucrative for big Amazon Prime Day headphones deals. In among the best Prime Day deals of 2021 are some really big discounts on truly great headphones.
We're talking headphones that have topped our lists of the best noise-cancelling headphones and best wireless earbuds – truly great stuff. We know people like to pick up the biggest bargains they can over Prime Day, so we've collected here the headphones we've seen in the sale with at least 40% off that we rate the highest.
There are cheaper headphones there, of course, or similar options to these that just didn't have such juicy discounts – you can browse way more options at Amazon UK here:
Don't forget that all Prime Day offers will end at 11:59pm on June 22nd (if they don't sell out before then).
Sennheiser CX 400BT | RRP: £169 | Now: £79 | Save: £90 (53%) at Amazon UK
These offer the fantastic clarity and balance that you would expect from Sennheiser, in the convenience of true wireless headphones. In terms of audio quality, they were great value at their original price, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen them for – if you want a pair of true wireless earbuds with impeccable sound for under £100, they're just perfect. You get 20 hours of battery life, and there's aptX support.View Deal
Beats Studio3 | RRP: £299.95 | Now: £144.99 | Save: £154.96 (52%) at Amazon UK
The saving here isn't quite as juicy as it looks, because Beats' noise-cancelling over-ear headphones haven't sold at RRP for a long time – more like £200 has been the norm. But this is still the lowest price we've ever seen on them from a huge retailer, so if you want some headphones with fantastic noise cancellation and great sound, this is still an excellent deal.View Deal
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | RRP: £349.95 | Now: £209.99 | Save: £139.96 (40%) at Amazon UK
Okay, these don't technically hit our 40% promise, but what's 3% between friends? And also, this is basically as cheap as these headphones have ever been (they once hit £215), so they're still a huge bargain. These offer great music quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and are best-in-class for call and mic quality. Check out our Bose NCH 700 review for more.View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM3 | RRP: £220 | Now: £130 | Save: £90 (41%) at Amazon UK
In-ear buds have always struggled to match over-ear sets when it comes to noise-cancelling, but the WF-1000XM3 really took that up a gear. They're right at the top of the game for both music quality and ANC, and this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for them. We gave them five stars in our Sony WF-1000XM3 review, and that was at full price.View Deal
Sennheiser HD 450BT | RRP: £159 | Now: £89 | Save: £70 (44%) at Amazon UK
Want a pair of active noise-cancelling headphones with really audio quality for under £100? This is the joint cheapest we've seen this excellent pair from Sennheiser. You get 30 hours of battery life, aptX support, plus Siri and Google Assistant compatibility.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 | RRP: £330 | Now: £198 | Save: £132 (40%) at Amazon UK
Amazon's listed RRP here is a bit cheeky, because these headphones have only really cost £250 or so ever since the Sony WH-1000XM4 came out at the £300 mark. Having said that: they're never been cheaper than £200 before, to our knowledge, so this remains one of today's best headphones deals. There is simply nothing better for both active noise cancellation effectiveness or for sound quality at this price.View Deal
Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition | RRP: £179.99 | Now: £89 | Save £90.99 (51%) at Amazon UK
These open-backed wired headphones are exclusive to Amazon, and are a step down from the more famous and more expensive HD 600 or HD 660 models… but for this price, the level of audio fidelity we're talking here is incredible. You get the wide and natural soundstage that only open-back cans give you, and Sennheiser's signature accuracy… for under £100. A killer deal.View Deal
