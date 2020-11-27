Top 5 best Black Friday phone deals: iPhone and Samsung Galaxy deals we love

After months of buildup, it's finally here: Black Friday 2020 has arrived, bringing with it bountiful deals on pretty much everything going. Smartphones are one of the best things to buy during Black Friday because carriers always offer huge discounts.

The hottest smartphones in the world right now fall into the same two camps as always: Apple iPhones, which run iOS, and Android-based handsets from Samsung, Google, and others. Which ones are better depends entirely on your own personal preference as the hardware has been neck-and-neck for years now.

Pretty much every new flagship smartphone has a big, beautiful screen, all-day battery life, a great camera system, tonnes of apps and games, a crystal clear front camera for video calls and selfies, and oodles of storage.

Black Friday is the perfect time to make the switch or upgrade your existing smartphone so let's jump into the deals.

The best iPhone Black Friday deals

iPhone 12 | EE | 100GB data | £0 upfront | £47/month | Available from Affordable Mobiles

The iPhone 12 has only just hit shelves and there are already some cracking deals going, like this one: 100GB data, no upfront cost, and a reasonable £47/monthly cost spread over 24 months. If you want cutting edge iPhone, this is the best deal going.View Deal

DEAL OF THE DAY iPhone 11 | Vodafone | 60GB data | £150 upfront (with 10off code) | £26/month | Available from Vodafone

Just because the iPhone 12 is here doesn't mean the 11 isn't an amazing smartphone, it just means the deals get even better. 60GB data is enough for most and £26/month is a steal. If you don't mind not having this year's flagship, Vodafone has you covered.View Deal

iPhone SE | O2 | 30GB data | £0 upfront | £23/month | Available from Affordable Mobiles

The 4.7-inch iPhone SE has the same body as the iPhone 8 but the internals from the iPhone 11, making this the choice for anyone that wants a smaller handset. It's a fantastic phone at a fantastic price for Black Friday.View Deal

The best Samsung and Google Black Friday deals

DEAL OF THE DAY Samsung Galaxy S20 | Vodafone | 60GB data | £125 upfront (with 10off code) | £30/month | Available from Mobiles.co.uk

The S20 is arguably the best Android smartphone on the market, or at least in the top two. It's a serious iPhone competitor with a gigantic display, amazing cameras, loads of storage, Android 11, and a lot more besides. £30/month with 60GB data is a crazy deal. View Deal

Google Pixel 5 | Vodafone | 60GB data | £90 upfront (with TRPIX5 code) | £26/month | Available from Mobiles.co.uk

Google's flagship smartphone is designed to show other Android manufacturers how to do it and the Pixel 5 has succeeded, with a world-beating camera, 128GB storage, and lots more besides.View Deal

If you've been holding out to get a new smartphone, Black Friday deals are the perfect time, with big discounts on the latest and great models.

