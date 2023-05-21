Top 3 new shows to watch on Netflix for May 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Another month, another opportunity to binge the latest Netflix shows. From new original releases that everyone is buzzing about to much-beloved classics being made available on the streaming platform for the very first time, we've scoured all of Netflix's top entertainment offerings to bring you our top recommendations.

This time we're treated to a highly anticipated historical period drama that has become the bell of the streaming ball, a dark thriller from one of the minds behind Doctor Who as well as one of the most popular British comedy shows finally landing on Netflix for the first time. It's an impressive line-up for sure, one that will keep you busy for weeks on end.

Naturally, Netflix has a plethora of tremendous television ready for streaming, however, it does differ depending on where you are located. This round-up, for instance, is designed for Netflix UK subscribers, so there's a chance some of these programmes might not be available in your territory. If that's the case, it's always worth checking out the best VPNs on the market (or heading to what platform has the rights to the specific series you are after) meaning you can stream everything hassle-free. Got it? Good. Let's jump into what new shows to watch on Netflix for May 2023.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

(Image credit: Liam Daniel / Netflix)

Bridgerton has quickly cemented itself as one of Netflix's most valuable assets. So to the surprise of no one, the streamer commissioned a spinoff series focused on one of its most popular characters, Queen Charlotte. Developed by Shonda Rhimes and set as a prequel to the hit historical drama, the six-part story follows Charlotte's (played by India Amarteifio) rise to power in the late 18th century – and it's actually pretty great.

All the drama, twists and turns you would expect but unlike the regular series that tends to meander a bit from time to time, not one minute is spared. What makes this such a compelling watch is the growing relationship and subsequent marriage between Queen Charlotte and King George III. Superb performances too.

Inside Man

(Image credit: BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker)

Sherlock and Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat turns to thriller territory, focusing on a story about Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci), a former professor of criminology now on death row for murdering his wife who now helps investigations from an Arizona prison. But how does this all connect to Vicar Harry Watling (David Tennant) in a small village in England? That's the hook for Inside Man . The little you know the better. All we will say is that it's an engrossing four episodes of tense character development that suggests that under the right (or wrong) circumstances, anyone can do the unthinkable.

Taskmaster

(Image credit: Netflix)

Five celebrities come together to complete the most menial of challenges while comedian Greg Davies and creator Alex Horne laugh maniacally from the sidelines. It's comedy chaos of the highest quality! If it's not painting a picture while grinning more intensively every 30 seconds, it's gobbling down as much watermelon as you can in four minutes – but you can't feed yourself. Taskmaster is utterly mad. And we're all better for it!

Now onto season 15, the first six seasons have hit Netflix (head to Channel 4 for the remainder) with season four being a highlight, thanks to the cheeky shenanigans of Joe Lycett, the loveable nature of Mel Giedroyc and the mad ramblings of Noel Fielding. It's light-hearted, easy to binge and surprisingly inventive.

Taskmaster is available to stream on Pluto TV and Amazon Video in the US.