Top 3 Netflix martial arts movies for February 2022 (and the secret code to get more)

We absolutely love a martial arts movie here at T3 towers – it's the perfect combination of skill, strength, and pure fun. What isn't great about someone being thrown around in a choreographed, safe way?

So, we've decided to find the top 3 martial arts movies available on Netflix in the UK right now, with a little something for everyone: a classic, a modern, and a 'kids' film (which is really some fun for everyone).

With the evenings still being so cold, what better activity is there than curling up on the sofa, flicking on the TV, and relaxing into some quality fighting. Nothing, really.

If you're on the hunt for more martial arts movies, we've even found the secret Netflix code: 8985. Just head over and browse their selection at your leisure.

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures Film / Sony Pictures)

A landmark martial arts flick if ever there was one, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon literally burns through quality fight scenes one after the other, all told out against a plot of love, politics and revenge.

The cast list features a number of illustrious martial arts stars, including Chow Yun-fat, Zhang Ziyi and the simply fabulous Michelle Yeoh, and the fighting is as balletic and stylish as you would expect from an Ang Lee movie.

This is far from a throw-away schlocky martial arts movie, with a musical score from the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra granting large parts of it a epic and dreamlike quality.

If you haven't watched this martial arts classic then now's the time to do so.

Warrior

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Tom Hardy is, without a doubt, one of the best British actors working right now. Whatever he turns his hand to, you know it'll be good.

And Warrior proves the point. Working alongside Hardy is Joel Edgerton, who you'll probably recognise from a bunch of movies, and the basic premise is that both are brothers who, through circumstance, end up fighting each other in an MMA tournament.

There's some incredible scenes in this – and not just the fighting ones. The movie is emotional, raw, and about two brothers trying to reconnect in the only way they can.

Highly recommended.

Rush Hour

(Image credit: New Line Cinema )

A martial arts movie list with no Jackie Chan? You're having a laugh.

Rush Hour is one of the best martial arts movies ever. Dating from 1998, Rush Hour was Chan's first big Hollywood hit, netting $130 million in the US Box Office alone.

Starring alongside Chris Tucker, the film has it all: jokes, exhilarating fight scenes, a bit of jeopardy, and just enough silliness that it doesn't take itself too seriously. An absolutely excellent movie.

Bonus: Netflix also has Rush Hour 2, if you feel like you need more of Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan.

Bonus movie: Kung Fu Panda 2

(Image credit: DreamWorks )

Kung Fu Panda 2, the second instalment of the franchise that features the incredibly loveable Po (played by Jack Black) come into his kung fu self. And you'd be a fool to under-estimate this film as a martials arts flick, as it's got some incredible CG animated scraps.

Everything about Kung Fu Panda gets better in the second film, including the animation style, which looks absolutely incredible. If you have an HDR TV, then you're in for a treat with this one.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a pristine 90 minute journey into a different world. One for the kids and – especially – the parents.