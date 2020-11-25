Top 3 best Amazon Black Friday Fitbit deals of the day

Fitbit might have its Black Friday sale on but if for whatever reason you prefer to shop at Amazon, here are the best Amazon Black Friday Fitbit deals. Having a look around at Amazon sometimes yields better results, especially if you are after the Amazon-exclusive Bordeaux Fitbit Versa 2 colourway. You can find that and all the other notable Fitbit deals at Amazon right now by clicking on the link below.

Currently, the best Fitbit deals at Amazon are: £70.99 off Fitbit Versa 2 (lowest ever price), £30 off Fitbit Charge 4 and £20 off Fitbit Ace 2. For even more deals, check out the best Garmin Black Friday deals, all the best deals from the Fitbit Black Friday Sale plus the best Black Friday treadmill deals, best Black Friday exercise bike deals and best Black Friday elliptical deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday Fitbit deals

Cheapest ever Fitbit Versa 2 | Was £199.99 | Now £129 | Save £70.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 is not the 'latest and greatest' Fitbit smartwatch but it has a range of great features and for this price, it is a great buy. The Versa 2 has connected GPS and features Amazon Alexa smart assistant, SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor and a bunch of other features that you won't find elsewhere in this quality, for this price.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | Now £99.99 | Was £129.99 | Save £30 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 4 monitors heart rate 24/7, estimates your calories burned and monitors sleep. Unlike most older, lesser Fitbits, the Charge 4 has GPS built in to track runs, hikes and bike rides, plus a blood oxygen sensor to track… blood oxygen. It also utilises the Fitbit Active Zone Minutes activity tracking system. Now under £100, get it while you can!View Deal

Fitbit Ace 2 | Was £69.99 | Now £49.99 | Save £20 at Amazon

The Fitbit Ace 2's battery will last up to five days and this kid-friendly wearable is also water resistant up to 50 metres: it can be used in the pool or in the shower too. The Ace 2 can track your child's daily steps and active minutes as well as providing friendly, on-screen messages to encourage a more active and healthy lifestyle. The ace 2 is also durable, not as much as a Garmin Instinct but certainly sturdy enough for kids play.View Deal

Why should you buy a Fitbit

Fitbit is a household name when it comes to fitness trackers and has been for a number of years now. As a matter of fact, saying 'I have a Fitbit' is synonyms with 'I have a fitness tracker' in many people's vocabulary.

That said, Fitbit produces more than just fitness tracker nowadays. It's latest offerings includes the Fitbit Sense health smartwatch and the Fitbit Versa 3 fitness smartwatch, both of which are way more capable than just your run-of-the-mill fitness bands.

Those requiring a band rather than a watch should head straight to Fitbit Charge 4 or the Inspire 2. The Charge 4 is the best Fitbit for more serious exercise, since it has GPS built in, better heart-rate tracking, and a focus on 'active minutes' instead of steps taken. On the other hand, the Inspire 2 is cheap and comes with a free 1-year Fitbit Premium Subscription.

