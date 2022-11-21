Top 10 Black Friday deals actually worth buying: TVs, phones, earbuds, espresso machines and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The barrage of Black Friday deals can sometimes feel a bit like wading through treacle, as various 'deals' offer a few quid off a product that used to be, um, possibly cheaper than it is now. That's why I'm here to cut through the nonsense and deliver a curated list of genuine Black Friday deals that are actually worth buying.

I've collated a top 10, featuring everything from big TVs to affordable phones, Soda Stream to Xbox Series S. So whether you're buying for yourself, buying to gift, or just don't have the time to scroll through retailer pages for hours on end (it's like the new doomscrolling, really) then here's the top kit you'll want to consider.

Top 10 best Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) 1. Xbox Series S console: was £249.99 , now £189.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Microsoft sent out its official 'sales' email and I thought 'well this is good', only to find out that Amazon has the entry-level all-digital Xbox console for even less cash in its Black Friday sale. Although it's no Series X, I still think as a gaming and streaming hub to place under your TV that this is a cracking deal, with almost a quarter off the typical list price.

(opens in new tab) 2. Google Pixel 6a: was £399 , now £298 on Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're an Android user and want one of the best affordable phones, Google was already onto a winner with the Pixel 6a. But with just over £100 off for this sales period, as a SIM-only purchase I really don't think you'll find anything better in the affordable phones market. A truly great phones deal.

(opens in new tab) 3. Sony WF-1000XM4: was £250 , now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) / Sony.co.uk (opens in new tab) These Sony in-ears are T3's most favourite in our best wireless earbuds list (opens in new tab), thanks to top audio quality and active noise-cancellation (ANC). There's a very tasty £90 off the typical asking price, and given the overall quality and performance available here I think that's a total bargain. There are cheaper earbuds, sure, but few can match these.

(opens in new tab) 4. SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker: was £84.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This has 'Christmas present' written all over it, doesn't it? With almost a third off the usual asking price, this SodaStream starter kit can fizz up your boring tap water with the simple click of a button in just a matter of seconds. It comes with a refillable bottle, too.

(opens in new tab) 5. Hisense A6BGTUK 50-inch 4K HDR TV: was £499 , now £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Now I'm not saying this is the best TV (opens in new tab) ever made, but if you're looking for a large panel for a low price then this 50-inch 4K HDR option from Hisense is a total bargain. It'll deliver scale that so many buyers are looking for, without breaking the bank. As said in T3's review: it's a cheap 4K TV that allows you to go for a bigger screen without sacrificing detail and motion clarity to get there.

(opens in new tab) 6. Garmin Forerunner 245: was £209.99 , now £149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Want to sharpen your fitness? Garmin makes some of the best running watches (opens in new tab) on the market and this GPS-laden Forerunner features hear-rate, stress, sleep and step tracking. Its battery life is way better than you'll find from an Apple Watch, too, and while the interface is simpler, it's perfectly agreeable for fitness tracking. Especially at this lower price point.

(opens in new tab) 7. Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2-in-1 Air Fryer: was £284 , now £198 at Very.co.uk (opens in new tab) Air fryers are all the rage at the moment, and this one is among one of the best. There's a solid £90 off the typical asking price for this 1.7kg capacity model. In our review, we commented that “it’s an incredibly impressive machine that can produce fabulous meals and is genius for busy families.” Everyone should clearly own one.

(opens in new tab) 8. Delonghi La Specialista: was £529 , now £399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) None of that instant nonsense, just smooth, delicious caffeinated goodness to make your mornings and afternoons more tolerable. With 25% off the usual price, this bean-to-cup espresso machine has an excellent grinder and pump, to produce coffee as good as any you'll find in pricey coffee shops. The standout feature is the automatic tamping – pressing the ground coffee down into the filter basket at exactly the correct pressure for consistently excellent results.

(opens in new tab) 9. WD_Black SN850X 2TB with heatsink: was £289 , now £169 at Western Digital (opens in new tab)

Looking to upgrade the storage on your PS5 or PC? This SSD is perfect for the job, as the heat sink is included, and its read/write speeds are top notch. The price is massively cut for the sales, too, but only direct from Western Digital itself. Given this is four standard PlayStation 5 drives' capacity rolled into one, it'll keep you gaming for years to come.