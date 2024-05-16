Tom's Guide Awards 2024 now taking your nominations

Tom's Guide's Awards process has officially started

Tom's Guide Awards 2024
(Image credit: Future)
Rik Henderson
By
published

It's awards season here in tech land, with the T3 Awards 2024 well underway ahead of a showcase event on 5 June when we'll announce the winners. Now our sister site, Tom's Guide, has also kickstarted its process for its own awards of the year, and it needs your help.

The site will be announcing the very best products across more than 100 categories in July and you can have your say on the nominees.

There are six main "Hero Awards", including the overall best product of 2024, while there are multiple categories for phones, computing, TV, streaming, audio, homes, sleep, AI, active life, and gaming. Indeed, if you can think of it, Tom's Guide likely has it covered in one of its many slots.

You just need to head to the dedicated webpage on Tom's Guide to find out more, and here to submit a nominated product. Companies are invited to suggest their own products too.

The nominations process will end on 17 June, so you have until then to take part. While the overall winners for each category and the Hero Awards will be announced the following month.

You read more about the Hero Awards below:

Best New Product of 2024

Chosen by the Tom's Guide editors, this will be awarded to the very best product of the last 12 months and takes into account the winners of individual categories.

Innovation Award

This will honour a company or person the Tom's Guide judges feel has "pushed the envelope" in the last year.

Best Company Award

Self-explanatory really, the winner of this category will be the tech firm that's made the most impact in the last 12 months.

Diversity in Tech Award

Another award for a person or company, but one that has made a significant impact on the broadest audience.

Sustainability Award

Green issues are high on the tech agenda, and the winner of this award will have made inroads on a more sustainable future.

Best Product Design of 2024

Finally, Tom's Guide's judges will decide on the best designed product of the year.

CATEGORIES
Technology
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest