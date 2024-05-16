Tom's Guide Awards 2024 now taking your nominations

It's awards season here in tech land, with the T3 Awards 2024 well underway ahead of a showcase event on 5 June when we'll announce the winners. Now our sister site, Tom's Guide, has also kickstarted its process for its own awards of the year, and it needs your help.

The site will be announcing the very best products across more than 100 categories in July and you can have your say on the nominees.

There are six main "Hero Awards", including the overall best product of 2024, while there are multiple categories for phones, computing, TV, streaming, audio, homes, sleep, AI, active life, and gaming. Indeed, if you can think of it, Tom's Guide likely has it covered in one of its many slots.

You just need to head to the dedicated webpage on Tom's Guide to find out more, and here to submit a nominated product. Companies are invited to suggest their own products too.

The nominations process will end on 17 June, so you have until then to take part. While the overall winners for each category and the Hero Awards will be announced the following month.

You read more about the Hero Awards below:

Best New Product of 2024

Chosen by the Tom's Guide editors, this will be awarded to the very best product of the last 12 months and takes into account the winners of individual categories.

Innovation Award

This will honour a company or person the Tom's Guide judges feel has "pushed the envelope" in the last year.

Best Company Award

Self-explanatory really, the winner of this category will be the tech firm that's made the most impact in the last 12 months.

Diversity in Tech Award

Another award for a person or company, but one that has made a significant impact on the broadest audience.

Sustainability Award

Green issues are high on the tech agenda, and the winner of this award will have made inroads on a more sustainable future.

Best Product Design of 2024

Finally, Tom's Guide's judges will decide on the best designed product of the year.