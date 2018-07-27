Tommy Hilfiger will reward you for wearing its clothes

Tommy Hilfiger has just announced a new range of clothing with sensors inside to monitor how much and where you're wearing its clothing.

The more you wear the clothes, the more rewards and benefits you'll access within the Tommy Hilfiger iOS app.

The new range of clothing is called Xplore, and includes t-shirts, jeans, jackets, bags, caps, hoodies and sweatshirts.

Within the app you'll be able to compete in challenges against other Xplore wearers, and you'll be tasked with wearing the clothes more often.

There's also a mini game that encourages you to walk around the app's map to find Tommy Hilfiger branded icons.

When you've earned enough points, you can then trade them in for rewards including signed merchandise, old items of clothing from its archives, or gift cards.

Okay, so this begs the question, why are Tommy Hilfiger doing this?

The official announcement states the goal is to create a “micro-community of brand ambassadors.”

It's essentially a loyalty scheme, where you also become an advertisement for the brand.

We think it's great that as well as spending money on celebrity and influencer endorsements, they're also rewarding true, loyal fans of the brand.

If you're part of the foil-hat brigade, and worried about the data Tommy Hilfiger is collecting on you, then this clothing range probably isn't for you, but if you enjoy getting free stuff for simply wearing clothes, then it definitely is for you.

So far the Xplore range is only available to buy in the US, either from Tommy Hilfiger's website, or from its 5th Avenue New York City flagship store.