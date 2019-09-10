Today's best Fitbit deal: get 22% off the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker on Amazon TODAY ONLY

Amazon has just discounted off one of the best Fitbit fitness trackers, the Fitbit Inspire HR. As the name suggests, it has a 24/7 heart rate tracking function and as well as being water resistant to 50 metres, it can also track your activities throughout the day. This cheap Fitbit fitness tracker deal is not to be missed.

The Fitbit Inspire HR has all the perks of a great fitness tracker, in a quality you'd expect from a Fitbit product. It can also track your movements precisely using your phone's GPS.

Fitbit Inspire HR health and fitness tracker | Sale price £68.99 | Was £89.99 | Save £21 (23%) on Amazon

With battery life of up to five days, the Fitbit Inspire HR connects to your phone via Bluetooth. The Fitbit app provides loads of useful stats and metrics so you can track your activities more precisely. The Inspire HR is also water resistant so you can wear in the shower and in the pool, too.View Deal

Why should I buy the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker?

Fitness trackers can greatly improve your fitness levels by motivating you to move more. In our connected world, we are used to put labels on all aspects of our life, including our fitness levels.

By using a Fitbit activity tracker, you can be sure that the measurement you took will represent actual data and not just some made up numbers. Although there might be an abundance of cheap fitness trackers available on Amazon, for example, but you never know how accurate they will be.

Another great thing about Fitbit activity bands is the app they come with. The Fitbit app is very user friendly and as mentioned above, you can set up multiple accounts for all members of the family.

T3 ❤️ Fitbit