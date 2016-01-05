Today only! WIN this 007 Scalextric kit worth £130!

Here at T3 magazine, we love a bit of Bond. And we love a bit of Scalextric action, too! So we're offering you the chance to win this amazing (and currently sold-out) Hornby Spectre Scalextric Kit worth £130.

If you subscribe to T3 magazine today, you'll be entered into the hat to win this – the perfect grown-up toy for Bond lovers. What's more, you'll save up to 62% and can subscribe for as little as £12! This is a limited time offer and available only to people in the UK. Just click the link below to get started.

This Spectre edition of the classic Scalextric set-up includes a 532cm figure-of-eight track, plus miniature versions of the Aston Martin DB10 and the Jaguar C-X75. Give your mate one of the two controllers and enjoy a classic tear-up, Bond style. See it in action below:

So what are you waiting for? Subscribe today for as little as £12

Remember, you have to subscribe by midnight (GMT) to be in with a shot!