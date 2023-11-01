Tissot Le Locle 20th Anniversary watches make dressy great again

While it's not exactly bang on trend among the best watches right now, there really is nothing like a good dress watch. Simple, elegant, readable – maybe on a natty leather strap, or a fancier bracelet – these watches were once a staple of the office environment.

In recent years, though, the relaxation of dress codes has made the dress watch somewhat redundant. The advent of the desk diver has made wearing a dive watch in the office more acceptable than ever – some, like the Christopher Ward C60 Pro 300 Bronze, even take a dressy approach in a dive format.

Still, if you want the ultimate in elegance, a dress watch is the way to go. Today, Tissot have unveiled their new 20th anniversary models for the Le Locle range. These watches are unquestionably classy, with modern appointments and a neat nod to their heritage.

The new range sports two models – the Gentleman and the Lady. They run at 39mm and 29mm across respectively, for a pair of easy-to-wear pieces.

Both are automatic, too – the Gentleman utilises the Powermatic 80 movement popularised in watches like the Tissot PRX 80, while the Lady uses a Powermatic 48. That's a similar calibre to the Powermatic 80 – just with a 48 hour power reserve.

316L stainless steel cases adorn both models, with the Gentleman sitting 9.8mm tall and the Lady just 9mm. Both carry 30 m of water resistance and feature a display case back for getting a good look at those movements.

You'll find a Clous de Paris dial on both models, with blued hands and indices. The Lady model also features 8 diamonds as indices between the 12, 3, 6, and 9 o'clock positions.

A quick release strap system makes it easy to change on the fly. You'll find both metal bracelets and leather straps on offer, too.

So, what will all of this goodness set you back? The Tissot Le Locle Lady 20th Anniversary will retail at £760, while the Tissot Le Locle Gentleman 20th Anniversary costs just £680. Both of those are well priced, offering a good amount of watch for the money.