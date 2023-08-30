Tissot goes back to the future with new PRX Digital

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tissot has announced a new member of its popular PRX family, and it’s the first to have a digital display.

We’re big fans of the 1970s-inspired PRX range here at T3, but even we admit this one took us by surprise. Instead of announcing a new colour way or case size, Tissot has given the PRX a new digital face.

The company describes the watch as a “daring fusion” since it blends the look of the familiar PRX with the Digital Quartz, which Tissot launched back in 1977. The result is a tribute to a fascinating era of watchmaking, where affordable digital timepieces threatened to shake the foundations of a centuries-old industry.

(Image credit: Tissot)

By mixing the two watches together, Tissot has created a watch with the PRX’s case, strap and bezel, but with a digital display at its centre. It’s certainly an intriguing timepiece and one we’re keen to see in person to truly appreciate.

There are six versions of stainless steel PRX Digital available at launch, including three colourways (silver with black, silver, and all-gold), each offered with a case diameter of 35mm or 40mm. All models feature a sapphire crystal for protecting the face and digital display, polished pushers for controlling the Calibre DGT-2040 Swiss Made Quartz Digital movement and 100 metres of water resistance.

(Image credit: Tissot)

Digital features include dual time zones, day-date, chronograph, timer and alarm, plus there’s a blue backlight for nighttime illumination and four years of battery life. Each model comes with a matching, integrated and interchangeable steel bracelet with triple-blade folding steel clasp.

All four silver models are priced at £310, while the two gold PVD variants are £395.