This Virgin fibre broadband deal costs under £20 a month and has ace speeds

There are a lot of fibre broadband deals readily available out there and while it's the brands like Plusnet, the Post Office or even TalkTalk that are often the cheapest, Virgin has pulled out all of the stops to join the more affordable options.

When you invest in Virgin's M100 fibre broadband plan, you only have to pay £26 a month for speeds averaging 54Mb. While that already makes this a pretty good value offer, it does get better.

Virgin is currently including £75 in bill credit. That's money off your monthly bills, meaning you are only actually paying £19.75 a month to get this plan. With the exception of Plusnet, that makes this the cheapest offer out there.

There's nothing to pay upfront and, unlike a lot of other broadband plans around, the contract is only 12 months so you don't have to get tied in for too long. You can see this Virgin broadband deal below:

Virgin M100 | 54 Mbps guaranteed speeds | £35 Free setup | £26p/m | £75 bill credit | 12 month contract | Available now

