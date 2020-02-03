This vegan hand sanitiser is here to save you from coronavirus AND make your gym less gross

It's a sad fact that gyms are dirty. According to statistics, there are just under 10 million regular gym users in the UK, with the figure rising in the early months of the year – specially in January and February – as more and more people plan to get fit for 2020.

Just how dirty are gyms? A 2018 study by Elliptical Reviews showed the average gym treadmill was 416 times dirtier than a toilet seat – we're not sure how you calculate that, but okay. There was also filth, germs and viruses to be found festooned over weights, exercise bikes, yoga mats – naturally – battle ropes and other gym equipment.

Unclean hands and other exposed body parts are a great way to transfer bacteria and viruses, and those found in a gym can lead to norovirus, the flu, or even, erm, scarlet fever. These are all easily preventable illnesses and conditions, however, should you take precautions and clean and/or sanitise your hands regularly.

Everyone is talking about Coronavirus at the moment. Admittedly cleaning your hands doesn't make you 100% safe from this debilitating ailment, but it will help. Flu is – so far – considerably more of a risk and according to Aroma Care Solutions, "CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in between 9 million to 45 million illnesses, between 140,000 to 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 to 61,000 deaths annually since 2010."

Public Health England advises that clean hands is the most effective way to prevent or slow down the spread of infection as we stop the spread of bugs and bacteria to our faces and across every surface we come into contact with. I mean, just look at some of the people who go to your gym. You just know they don't wash their hands, so you'd sure as hell better after so much as touching any equipment they've been near.

Washing and sanitising your hands regularly is the best way to stay safe from germs and bacteria (Image credit: Aroma)

New vegan hand sanitiser from Aroma Care Solutions

Aroma Care Solutions’ new alcohol-free hand sanitiser claims to offer effective protection against a whole range of illnesses including norovirus, MRSA, listeria and salmonella. It is also Vegan Society registered and has not been tested on animals.

The gelling agent used is 'cosmetic grade', whatever that means, while the absence of alcohol means it won't leave your hands feeling dry and tight or cracked – good news for weight lifters in particular. The last thing you need is a sanitiser that further dries the skin!

The Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitiser is available in three sizes – 500 ml (RRP £11.99), 250 ml (RRP £6.99), and a handy 50 ml size (RRP £3.99).

