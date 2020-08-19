This transparent OLED TV is the ultimate status symbol, and it's actually going on sale

The possibility of transparent OLED TVs has been around ever since the technology was announced – because OLED TVs use self-emissive pixels (meaning they emit their own light, rather than needing a backlight like QLED TVs), in theory you could make a panel from pixels that are clear when deactivated, and if you didn't put anything behind it you'd have… a transparent TV.

We've seen plenty of prototypes of these working at places like CES, but Xiaomi has only gone and released an actual TV made this way. Frankly, we weren't sure it would ever happen, but at least someone wants the year 2020 to feel like living in the future, so we're grateful to Xiaomi for that.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition is 4K and 55 inches, and comes in just the one size. All of the connections and processing are fit into the oval base that the TV sits in, which we presume it also the key to its structure, given that there's only the thinnest of frames around the edge of the panel.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Apart from the stand, it looks like just a glass frame, and suddenly springs to life with images that look like they're "suspended in the air" according to Xiaomi.

The operating system is design to take advantage of this with cool floating app interfaces, and there's an always-on' mode that's designed to show off what the panel can do when you're not actually watching anything.

Given that the screen is a 10-bit panel, with support for 4K 120fps video and low input lag, it should be a good performer too, and would technically be a great match for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with that high frame-rate support, though alas it'll only be available in China at first.

It also costs CNY49,999, which is a cool £5,500/$7,200… which is actually less than we'd have guessed, to be honest. There are boring opaque TVs that cost that kind of money, so why not make things a little interesting, eh?

• Via What Hi-Fi